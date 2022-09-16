Matt Gaetz: ‘My Son Hunter’ Is a Must See, ‘Breitbart Nails It’

Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has posted a rave review of My Son Hunter, calling it a “must see” while also giving a shout out to Breitbart News, which is distributing the movie.

In a tweet on Friday, Rep. Gaetz encouraged conservatives to make more high-quality art to combat the left’s hegemonic control of the culture.

“I kept thinking while watching — why don’t we do this more on the right? Actually engage in the political battle by making appealing, gripping art! The left does it so well and Breitbart nails it with this project!” he wrote.

I’ve watched. Wow. This is a MUST SEE. Moreover, I kept thinking while watching – why don’t we do this more on the right? Actually engage in the political battle by making appealing, gripping art! The left does it so well and Breitbart nails it with this project! https://t.co/m3xZO1YHNV — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) September 16, 2022

Rep. Gaetz was motivated to watch My Son Hunter after the New Yorker magazine ran a nasty review calling the movie “amateurish” and “often batshit.”

Ok now I CANT WAIT to watch it… https://t.co/Clx1tUQDJX — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) September 15, 2022

My Son Hunter has also received rave reviews from outlets including The Epoch Times, Hot Air, and MOVIEGUIDE.

Even a negative review from a critic in Britain’s left-wing The Independent admitted the movie taught him things he hadn’t previously known about the Biden family’s corruption.

The New Yorker‘s reviewer also acknowledged that the “desire to understand exactly what has gone on behind the scenes with Hunter and his affairs makes sense to me, as it must for many others.”

Hunter Biden is the subject of a brand new narrative film, My Son Hunter, marking Breitbart's expansion into film distribution. The film was directed by Robert Davi (Goonies, License to Kill, Die Hard) and stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor, and The Madman) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Dead Pool, Heist) as a Secret Service agent; and John James (Dynasty) as Joe Biden. It was produced by Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney (Gosnell movie, FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers) from the Unreported Story Society.

The trailer below has been viewed almost 5 million times across social media.

Watch the trailer:

