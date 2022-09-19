Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ Actor John Boyega Slammed after Saying ‘I Only Date Black’

John Boyega
David Ng

Disney’s Star Wars actor John Boyega has received heavy backlash online after declaring that “I only date black,” with some saying a white man who only dates white women would be considered racist.

Boyega, who is black, spoke about his dating preferences in a recent interview with British GQ.

“I only date Black [sic],” the 30-year-old British actor told the magazine, “then it’s about chemistry, personality, goals. Is there a synergy? Can I help you? Can you help me?” He said he also dates in a way that ensures privacy. “I’m very disciplined in the type of women I speak to. They don’t want you in their business.”

His comments have provoked intense debate on social media, with Boyega himself telling people to leave him alone.

Some commenters pointed to a larger double standard, saying a white man would not be able to get away with saying he only wants to date white women.

Others defended Boyega, saying his comments were not controversial.

Boyega spoke about his dating preferences earlier this year in an interview on ​​SiriusXM’s “Bevelations,” saying he prefers partners who are dark-skinned and shapely.

“Brown and thick, melanin levels past 75 percent. Thick levels. You have to be looking good,” he reportedly said.

