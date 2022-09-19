Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ Actor John Boyega Slammed after Saying ‘I Only Date Black’

Disney’s Star Wars actor John Boyega has received heavy backlash online after declaring that “I only date black,” with some saying a white man who only dates white women would be considered racist.

Boyega, who is black, spoke about his dating preferences in a recent interview with British GQ.

“I only date Black [sic],” the 30-year-old British actor told the magazine, “then it’s about chemistry, personality, goals. Is there a synergy? Can I help you? Can you help me?” He said he also dates in a way that ensures privacy. “I’m very disciplined in the type of women I speak to. They don’t want you in their business.”

His comments have provoked intense debate on social media, with Boyega himself telling people to leave him alone.

When they talk about preffering brunettes or blondes they're not talking about a wig. My preference is not a topic for debate. https://t.co/KixWdUKBYz — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) September 15, 2022

Some commenters pointed to a larger double standard, saying a white man would not be able to get away with saying he only wants to date white women.

John Boyega saying he dates only black women isn't a problem. Double standards are a problem. If a white actor said they only dated white women, many would not defend his right to have "preferences," they would call him racist. The rules have to stay consistent, that's all. — Ada (@ada_akpala) September 16, 2022

If a white man said that he is dating only white women, than that would be racism. And no ona says that this is racism. Double standards.https://t.co/hXmiVdJ8IV — Perica Gievski (@GievskiP) September 15, 2022

Others defended Boyega, saying his comments were not controversial.

I can't believe it's controversial for John Boyega a Black man to say he prefers to date only Black women. — Jermaine Jupiter | The JobFather 🇲 (@JermaineJupiter) September 17, 2022

I really hope John Boyega doesn’t fold. Black men should be loud and proud about their proclamation of love for black women. — Iyanu (@TheConsciousRN_) September 17, 2022

Idk why folk are so outraged over John Boyega. He’s said before he prefers Black women and that’s what he chooses to settle with. Bruh literally said this like 4-5 years ago on a talk show lol.

Let that man love being Black gotdamn! — GullahGoddessChel🌞 (@Curls4DaCulture) September 17, 2022

Boyega spoke about his dating preferences earlier this year in an interview on ​​SiriusXM’s “Bevelations,” saying he prefers partners who are dark-skinned and shapely.

“Brown and thick, melanin levels past 75 percent. Thick levels. You have to be looking good,” he reportedly said.

