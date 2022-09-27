Nolte: Charlize Theron Admits She Traded Dignity for Stardom

Oscar-winner Charlize Theron admitted in a recent interview that she traded her personal dignity for stardom.

That’s how I read it anyway.

Because whining and playing the victim have replaced gratitude and class among America’s rotting celebrity culture, one of the most privileged people in the history of mankind is using a high-profile interview in Harper’s to crybaby about how hard her life has been.

All Theron did, though, was prove she has no character:

“Having absolutely no control over what you’re wearing is a big one that really fucking annoyed me for years. Having some guy make you have a fitting almost in front of them—stuff like that, it’s really belittling,” Theron explains. “When I started, there was no conversation around it. It was like, ‘This is what you’re wearing.’ And I remember one movie in particular, this male director who just kept bringing me in, fitting after fitting after fitting after … And it was just so obvious that it was to do with my sexuality and how fuckable they could make me in the movie. And when I started out, that was just kind of the norm.” [emphasis added]

You see what she’s doing there? Theron is pretending she’s a victim of the perfectly normal and acceptable practice of having the director choose what his actors and actresses wear.

But what’s truly revealing is her crybabying about how “belittling” this was.

And yet.

She did it anyway.

In other words, she was handed a choice: You can either hold on to your dignity by refusing to do this or not. And she chose to give up her dignity.

In those moments, Charlize Theron, a grown woman with the agency to walk off any project, chose — chose! — to be humiliated rather than give up stardom and fame.

That was her choice.

At any time, she could have walked away and supported herself behind a cash register or any other job that didn’t denigrate her.

Charlize Theron did not have to put up with being humiliated, belittled, and sexualized. She chose to be treated in that way. Clearly, stardom, fame, and money were more important to Charlize Theron than her personal dignity.

And why did she allow it to happen more than once? It would have been easy for her to include a contract rider about a more dignified wardrobe process. But she didn’t do that, did she? Why? Well, probably because she worried it might cost her work. So again, she chose stardom and money over her personal dignity.

There is no amount of money or fame you could offer most women to stand there and be treated like a “fuckable” piece of meat. But that’s because “most women” are not Charlize Theron. No, most women put their personal dignity ahead of their personal ambitions.

Now, I don’t want to be misunderstood here. … I don’t think actresses who dress sexy are whores. Not at all. As a healthy, normal, red-blooded heterosexual male, I enjoy looking at sexy women, just like the next guy. I’m all for T&A. I’m all for objectifying women who choose to be objectified, and I’ve seen plenty of actresses steam up the screen while retaining their self-respect and dignity.

But Theron is something different.

She had a choice to walk away or be humiliated.

She chose to be humiliated.

And that’s pathetic.

And the only person she should blame is Charlize Theron.

She failed a major test of her character, and her victim pose will not gaslight me into seeing it any other way.

It’s also worth mentioning that Theron’s naked boobs have enjoyed more screen time than Michael Caine.

