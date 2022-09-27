‘West Wing,’ ‘Veep’ Casts Team Up for Fundraiser to Help Wisconsin Democrats Defeat Ron Johnson

It’s the special crossover episode no one asked for but we’re getting anyway as Hollywood Democrats hit the panic button ahead of the November midterms.

The casts of NBC’s The West Wing and HBO’s Veep will come together for a livestream fundraiser to help Wisconsin Democrats defeat Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) in the midterm elections and prevent Republicans from taking control of the Senate.

Their last-ditch fundraising appeal comes as a recent poll shows Sen. Johnson erasing his deficit against radical leftist and soft-on-crime challenger Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes (D), and even posting a slight lead.

As Breitbart News reported, a recent Trafalgar Group poll has the incumbent senator leading by just over two percent at 48.7 percent of the likely general election voters, with Barnes trailing at 46.5 percent. Barnes has stated he “absolutely” wants to release half of Wisconsin’s inmate population.

The Wisconsin fundraiser will boast a slew of celebrities who appear to be repeating their 2020 playbook of inundating the state with Hollywood money.

West Wing stars including Bradley Whitford, Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, and Richard Schiff will join Veep cast members led by Julia Louis-Dreyfus for the virtual event on October 9 at 8 p.m.

Are you on Team Veep or West Wing? For one night only, you don't have to choose. I'm ecstatic to announce both casts are coming together to help @WisDems win critical races up-and-down the ballot in the must-win state of Wisconsin. Grab your seat now: https://t.co/1HhRruEB1u pic.twitter.com/12DmzGh2QA — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 27, 2022

“Anything you donate will be used to defeat Republicans like Ron Johnson this November, thereby ensuring that Mitch McConnell doesn’t regain control of the U.S. Senate,” the fundraiser’s site states.

In a comment to The Hollywood Reporter, Julia Louis-Dreyfus repeated Democrats’ popular midterm refrain — democracy is under threat from MAGA Republicans.

“We have joined forces with The West Wing because winning Wisconsin this November is crucial to saving American democracy,” she said. “And also because when MAGA Republicans are beaten and democracy thrives and flourishes, Veep seems much funnier and less sad.”

The fundraising appeal comes as President Joe Biden’s approval rating continues to languish at embarrassing levels, acting as dead weight to Democrats down the ticket.

As Breitbart News reported, Biden’s approval rating is underwater on every key issue listed in the latest The Economist/YouGov survey. The survey found Biden’s overall approval underwater by seven percent, with a majority, 51 percent, finding him unfavorable, compared to 44 percent who view him favorably.

