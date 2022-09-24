Wisconsin’s incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson slightly leads his radical opponent, Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, for United States Senator in the most recent Trafalgar Group poll, less than two months before the November election.

The poll found that Johnson was leading by just over two percent. Johnson claims 48.7 percent of the likely general election voters respondent. In comparison, 46.5 percent said they would vote to elect Barnes, who’s been marked as a defund the police candidate, with no law-enforcement endorsements.

There were also 4.8 percent who said they were still undecided.

Trafalgar Group’s poll was taken between September 15 and 19, with 1,087 likely general election voters, seeing a 2.9 percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level.

Recently, it was reported that Barnes said he had two endorsements from two active duty police officers. A few days later, Barnes’ endorsements came forward and said they did not actually support the Democrat’s Senate campaign. On the other hand, 51 Wisconsin sheriffs, in a bipartisan effort, have endorsed Johnson’s campaign.

In the past, the Democrat pushed the notion that the public needs to defund the “over-bloated” police departments and has been pictured with an “abolish ICE” shirt, which was referring to the movement to get rid of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) department.

Additionally, in 2020, he claimed that “police don’t prevent crimes from happening” and said that it is “unfortunate” prisoners do not have the right to vote. Wisconsin Right Now also reported that during his time as lieutenant governor, he had allowed at least 884 convicted criminals back onto the streets by releasing them on parole. The 884 includes 270 murderers and attempted murderers, as well as at least 44 child rapists.

If Barnes was elected to the Senate, he has also already iterated that he would be in favor of eliminating the filibuster in the upper chamber and is “more than willing to have that conversation” to pack the Supreme Court to have a far-left majority.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.