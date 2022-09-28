‘American Gods,’ Heartland’ Actor Robert Cormier Dies at 33

Actor Robert Cormier, who played Winston in the Starz adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s American Gods and Finn Cotter on the Canadian series Heartland, has died. He was 33.

According to his public obituary, the Canadian actor passed away Friday after a time in hospital at Etobicoke, Ontario.

A cause of death was not provided in the published tribute, but Cormier’s sister Stephanie told the Hollywood Reporter he died due to injuries sustained in a fall.

The star’s Heartland cast and crew acknowleded their loss.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Cormier. He was a beloved member of the Heartland cast the last two seasons. On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family during this difficult time. — Heartland (@HeartlandOnCBC) September 27, 2022

In his obituary, Cormier was remembered as “an athlete, an actor, and a great brother.”

“He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more. He enjoyed movie nights with his family, and looked up greatly to his father,” the tribute read. “He impacted many people throughout his life whether it was family, teammates and friends.”