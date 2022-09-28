Race Hoaxer Rachel Dolezal Struts in Pop Star Rihanna’s Fenty Brand Lingerie on OnlyFans Page

Rachel Dolezal, the white woman who for years infamously posed as black, is making waves again, this time as she dons pop star Rihanna’s lingerie line in racy photos posted to her OnlyFans page.

Several photos from her page leaked this week, one of which shows her posing in the Rihanna branded bodysuits from the star’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line.

According to her representative, Dolezal “got her hands on the latest batch of lingerie [from the label] and wanted to show it off for her subscribers,” the New York Post reported.

The photo shows Dolezal with the word “justice” inked on her thigh. It has not been confirmed if the “tattoo” is real or just a temporary one created for the photo shoot.

Race faker Rachel Dolezal's nude OnlyFans photos leak on social media https://t.co/7EoTns6naP pic.twitter.com/2bDq8PK5S4 — New York Post (@nypost) September 27, 2022

Several other leaked photos show the race-hoaxer in the buff.

Dolezal launched her OnlyFans page last year to post “foot pics” and “makeup tutorials” for her fans for a ten dollar-a-month subscription fee.

The bio of her landing page states, “Subscribers get to see how my sensual side pairs with my creative spirit through intimate images inspired by color, light, and lingerie on weekends.”

Dolezal has made other attempts to cash in on her infamy as a race-faker. She has tried to sell homemade candy, “Melanin Spectrum dolls,” and artwork.

The woman first came to national attention when it was discovered that she posed as a black woman for a decade, and was so successful at pretending to be black that she ended up as president of the NAACP in Spokane. She eventually pleaded not guilty to charges of welfare fraud, second-degree perjury, and making false statements during her appearance before a judge in 2018.

Ultimately, Dolezal admitted that she lied about being black for all those years. But she still claims to “self-identify” as a black woman.

Dolezal also claimed that the Black Lives Matter movement that sprang to life in the years after she was outed as a fake black woman somehow “vindicated” her.

“Overwhelmingly, most people I hear from are black or mixed or non-white in some way, and a lot of people have said this is your moment, you’re vindicated,” Dolezal said in 2020. “I have received hundreds of messages. Most of it’s been overwhelmingly positive.”

