Emily Ratajkowski Blasts Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe Biopic ‘Blonde’ Without Seeing It: ‘We Love to Fetishize Female Pain’

Actress-model Emily Ratajkowski has hit out against Netflix’s new Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde without even seeing it, claiming the movie victimizes women by fetishizing female pain.

Her woke remarks come after acclaimed author Joyce Carol Oates, who wrote the novel on which the movie is based, praised the new release as a “brilliant work of cinematic art,” though it’s “not for everyone.”

Ratajkowski posted a TikTok video Friday in which she accused the movie of exploiting women.

“So I’ve been hearing a lot about this Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde, which I haven’t seen yet. But I’m not surprised to hear that it’s another movie fetishizing female pain even in death,” she began.

“We love to fetishize female pain. Look at Amy Winehouse. Look at Britney Spears. Look at the way we obsess over Diana’s death, the way we obsess over dead girls and serial killers. Watch any CSI episode and it’s like this crazy fetishization of female pain and death.”

@emrata So done with the fetishization of female pain and suffering. Bitch Era 2022 ♬ original sound – Emrata

Ratajkowski said she herself has “learned how to fetishize my own pain and my own hurt in my life so that it feels like something that can be tended to and is kind of sexy.”

She concluded: “You know what’s kind of hard to fetishize? Anger,” she said, saying 2022 will be her “bitch era.”

“I’m going to be pissed off when I see this movie, I already know it. But it’s nothing new, and yeah, I’m just gonna get angry.”

Blonde, starring Ana de Armas and directed by Andrew Dominik, takes a unconventional approach to telling Marilyn Monroe’s life, focusing on her emotional states and using surreal touches to suggest her inner life, including scenes of talking fetuses and shots framed inside her vagina while a doctor preps her for an abortion.

As Breitbart News reported, Blonde has prompted condemnation from Planned Parenthood and other feminists who have accused the movie of pushing an “anti-abortion agenda.”

Breitbart News’ John Nolte — who is a big fan of Dominik’s 2007 movie The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford — called Blonde “an ambitious failure.”

