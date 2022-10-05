Report: Meghan Markle Hired Fact Checker for Her Own Podcast

Meghan Markle reportedly hired a fact checker for her own Spotify podcast series, Archetypes.

The fact checker is U.S. writer Nicole Pasulka, whose views closely mirror Markle’s, according to a report by Daily Mail.

“I write about criminal justice, activism, race, music, business, queer culture, and gender,” Pasulka explains on her website. “For my 2014 report on police relations with the transgender community, I received the I.F. Stone Award from the Nation Institute and a grant from the Fund for Investigative Journalism.”

Over the summer, Pasulka also published a book, titled How You Get Famous, which “documents the rebirth of the New York drag scene,” according the book’s description.

Last month, Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel slammed Markle over how she is handling her public image, saying “she really is fucking it up” and “becoming a woman without a country.”

“She’s a polarizing person,” Frankel said. “She’s very much like a housewife in that she can’t stop talking about the very thing that she wants to be irrelevant [the Royal Family].”

Recently, the Duchess of Sussex claimed on her Archetypes podcast that people only started treating her “like a black woman” after she started dating her now-husband, Prince Harry.

Markle has also tacitly threatened to “say anything” about her time in the U.K. after she and Prince Harry left the Royal Family for a new life in the United States.

Following the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, Markle’s public display of mourning for the late Queen prompted the hashtag #GoHomeMeghanMarkle to trend on Twitter, with royal fans accusing the Duchess of Sussex of hypocrisy, because she has renounced her royal obligations and trashed her in-laws in the news media.

