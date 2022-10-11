NBC’s ‘Law & Order’ Star Chris Meloni Gets in Twitter Feud with Stephen Miller: ‘Stevie, Stick to Writing Fascist Speeches’

NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni got into a Twitter feud with former Trump White House official Stephen Miller on Monday, with the Hollywood star insulting Miller by calling him “Nosferatu” and telling him to “stick to writing fascist speeches.”

Christopher Meloni ranks among Hollywood’s most aggressive leftist voices, using his Twitter account that has more than 550,000 followers to regulalry attack and insult conservatives, especially Trump supporters. On Monday, the actor was mocking Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) for her tweet (“Two Words: Let’s Go Brandon”), which he apparently failed to grasp was a send-up of a recent Joe Biden gaffe (“Let me start off with two words: Made in America”).

Stephen Miller responded to Meloni by critiquing the latest Law & Order spin-off as “unwatchable” and then calling Meloni an angry, ignorant, far-left ideologue.

Meloni then tweeted his “Nosferatu” and “fascist” insults at Miller.

When nosferatu attempts shade. Stevie, stick to writing fascist speeches https://t.co/8jYvYjd2YC — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) October 10, 2022

A back-and-forth flame war ensued:

OR…bc I’m not up on everything Biden, I missed the “joke” BUT the cong rep is so reliably ignorant her tweet wud make complete sense.

AND…save the “Classy and decent” suggestion. Those are 2 things you and ur bloat know nothing about. https://t.co/OvkoPeob3y — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) October 10, 2022

I’m glad you finally admit you were wrong. Now do the right thing, delete the tweet, apologize to the Congresswoman, and try to model some semblance of dignified behavior. Or do you want the young people who watch your show to be as crude and uninformed as you? https://t.co/3SdTaOTURT — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 10, 2022

Stephen Miller served as special advisor in the Trump White House and was also director of speechwriting. He is now president of America First Legal.

As Breitbart News reported, Christopher Meloni has used social media to insult Trump supporters. In 2020, he likened two young children who supported President Donald Trump to “Nazi youth.”

