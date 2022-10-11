NBC’s ‘Law & Order’ Star Chris Meloni Gets in Twitter Feud with Stephen Miller: ‘Stevie, Stick to Writing Fascist Speeches’

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 16: Christopher Meloni is seen on the set of "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" on August 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
David Ng

NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni got into a Twitter feud with former Trump White House official Stephen Miller on Monday, with the Hollywood star insulting Miller by calling him “Nosferatu” and telling him to “stick to writing fascist speeches.”

Christopher Meloni ranks among Hollywood’s most aggressive leftist voices, using his Twitter account that has more than 550,000 followers to regulalry attack and insult conservatives, especially Trump supporters. On Monday, the actor was mocking Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) for her tweet (“Two Words: Let’s Go Brandon”), which he apparently failed to grasp was a send-up of a recent Joe Biden gaffe (“Let me start off with two words: Made in America”).

Stephen Miller responded to Meloni by critiquing the latest Law & Order spin-off as “unwatchable” and then calling Meloni an angry, ignorant, far-left ideologue.

Meloni then tweeted his “Nosferatu” and “fascist” insults at Miller.

A back-and-forth flame war ensued:

Stephen Miller served as special advisor in the Trump White House and was also director of speechwriting. He is now president of America First Legal.

As Breitbart News reported, Christopher Meloni has used social media to insult Trump supporters. In 2020, he likened two young children who supported President Donald Trump to “Nazi youth.”

