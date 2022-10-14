Robbie Coltrane, Beloved Hagrid Character in the ‘Harry Potter’ Series, Dead at 72

Harry Potter and James Bond star Robbie Coltrane died on Friday at the age of 72. He was perhaps best known for playing the beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper and genial giant Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise.

The actor died at a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland, after being in poor health for the past two years, his agent confirmed to Deadline.

The Harry Potter series’ official Instagram page reacted to the news, sharing a photo of Coltrane portraying Hagrid, writing, “We are hugely saddened to hear of the passing of the magnificent Robbie Coltrane who played Hagrid with such kindness, heart and humour in the Harry Potter films.”

“He was a wonderful actor, a friend to all and he will be deeply missed,” the film’s Instagram account added.

Coltrane was also known for starring in the TV murder drama Cracker as forensic psychologist Dr. Edward “Fitz” Fitzgerald, for which he won three three consecutive BAFTA best actor prizes, an honor only one other actor has achieved — Michael Gambon.

The actor also gave performed in films including Nuns On The Run, Mona Lisa, and Ocean’s 12. Additionally, Coltrane starred in James Bond films GoldenEye and The World is not Enough, in which he played Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky.

Coltrane was born in Rutherglen, Scotland, in 1950. His real name was Anthony Robert McMillan, but he reportedly took the stage name Coltrane in his early 20s as a tribute to jazz saxophonist John Coltrane.

