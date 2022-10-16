Slain Rapper PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Says ‘My Man Saved My Life’ in Deadly Los Angeles Robbery

The girlfriend of slain rapper PnB Rock said he saved her life in the South Los Angeles robbery that turned deadly when suspects opened fire at a restaurant.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Stephanie Sibounheuang addressed the September shooting that took the life of the 30-year-old rapper.

“My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I’m not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am,” she wrote in a post alongside a video montage of the couple and their family.

She also vented her frustration with how she was treated by authorities that night, claiming she was not allowed to travel with the ambulance to the hospital.

“Car keys, purse and my phone taken from me, forced in the back of a police car, locked in an interrogation room all night, while all this is going on and to be the last person in this world to know my man didn’t make it,” she wrote.

As Breitbart News reported, PnB Rock — real name, Rakim Hasheem Allen — was shot dead during a robbery attempt gone awry last month while he and his girlfriend were dining at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in South L.A. on a weekday afternoon.

A suspect reportedly brandished a firearm inside the restaurant, demanding items from the victim, including jewelry, before opening fire and killing him.

Three people, including father and son, have been charged in the death of PnB Rock.

Los Angeles, which defunded its own police department to the tune of $150 million in 2020, is experiencing a surge in violent crime that has put residents on edge. Murders have soared 35 percent in two years as Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies have bred widespread lawlessness.

Crime is at the center of the city’s mayoral race that is pitting Democrats Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) against each other.

Bass recently said she feels unsafe in her own city following a burglary of her home in which two firearms were stolen.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com