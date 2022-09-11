Los Angeles Mayor candidate Karen Bass (D) announced that she came home Friday night to find that her home had been broken into and two firearms stolen.

FOX 5 noted that the two firearms that were stolen were “safely and securely stored.”

The guns were also registered, per California law.

FOX News reported Bass’s announcement, which said, in part, “Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized. LAPD was called, and I appreciate their assistance. At this time, it appears that only two firearms, despite being safely and securely stored, were stolen. Cash, electronics and other valuables were not. It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too many Angelenos have faced.”

Earlier in 2022, during a mayoral debate sponsored by FOX 5, Bass was asked to rank, on a scale of one to ten, how safe she feels when walking in L.A.

She responded, “I do feel safe. I would say a ten. I do feel safe, but I understand some other people around the city do not feel safe.”

This was during the spring primary debate. Today’s news is someone stealing 2 firearms from her home. https://t.co/q1ItesCu4E — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) September 10, 2022

On July 16, 2022, the LAPD issued a warning urging L.A. shoppers to “be cautious of displaying high-value property in public: such as purses, watches, and jewelry.”

A Los Angeles Times database showed that 715 people were killed in LA County during the 12 month period ending around mid-August 2022.

