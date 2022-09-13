Rapper PnB Rock Shot, Killed in Bungled L.A. Robbery

Philadelphia rapper/singer PnB Rock, best known for his 2016 hit “Selfish,” was shot dead during a bungled robbery attempt Monday afternoon at a South Los Angeles restaurant.

Los Angeles police Capt. Kelly Muniz told the Los Angeles Times a shooting took place at 1:15 p.m. at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles restaurant on Main Street and Manchester Avenue.

During the incident, at least one suspect approached the victim and a female witness inside the restaurant while they were eating and demanded “property,” Muniz said.

She was unable to say what type of property the suspect demanded nor would she identify the victim.

Rock, 30, whose real name was Rakim Allen, had been at the restaurant with his girlfriend, who had posted a location-tagged photo in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Muniz said a suspect brandished a firearm inside the restaurant and demanded items from the victim. Sources told the Times the performer was targeted for his jewelry.

The victim was shot almost immediately by the assailant during the robbery, Muniz added, saying “He shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot.”

Muniz said the victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m.

The deceased hailed from Philadelphia–the initials in his stage name reference Pastorius and Baynton, an intersection near where he grew up – but relocated to L.A. several years into his career.

Rock’s death continues a disturbing trend of rap artists being gunned down in 2022, including MCs like Trouble and JayDaYoungan.

Florida rapper Rollie Bands was shot and killed last Friday in the parking lot of a Tampa apartment complex. The rapper was apparently gunned down shortly after posting taunts to his enemies on social media. https://t.co/TrY5kgMcee — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 26, 2022

At least three other rappers have been killed in the last few months alone.

On June 5, Atlanta rapper Trouble was shot and killed at 34, the next week, Chicago rapper FBG Cash was killed in a mass shooting on Chicago’s South Side, and a few days ago, Florida rapper Rollie Bands was shot and killed in an apartment building parking lot in Tampa.

Muniz is survived by two daughters, GQ reports.