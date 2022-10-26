Ice Cube: Black Americans Haven’t Gained Much After Voting Democrat for Decades

As the midterm elections draw closer, prominent Democrats are having trouble connecting with black voters who are fed up with soaring inflation, out-of-control crime, and the non-stop influx of illegal aliens. In a 2021 interview that has gone viral again, rapper and actor Ice Cube explained that black Americans haven’t really gained much after voting Democrat for decades.

Ice Cube sat down with journalist Graham Bensinger last year for a conversation in which he said the Biden administration has so far failed to engage in a meaningful way with his “Contract with Black America” — his manifesto that puts forth a “blueprint to achieve racial economic justice.”

“They haven’t done anything to act on it. I’ve had one conversation with an assistant to the president but no talk with the president. No other movement,” he said. “We’re still working though.”

When asked about the blowback he received for meeting with President Donald Trump, Ice Cube said people assume black people are unconditionally loyal to Democrats.

“I just think people didn’t understand exactly where I was coming from. And people are really used to seeing black people go on one side, to the Democratic party,” he said

“We’ve been doing that for a long time as a people and we haven’t really gained as much as we should. And I believe it’s important to engage with both sides, and not just one side, because if the one side you’re engaging with doesn’t respond, there’s no where to turn.”

Ice Cube says Biden still hasn’t spoken with him about his contract with black America…. pic.twitter.com/zRVjcGRrrg — SHO’NUFF (@IAMSHO_NUFF) October 24, 2022

As Breitbart News reported, Ice Cube accused Democrats in 2020 of brushing aside his “Contract with Black America,” saying that the party told him they would address the issue “after the election.”

He said that the Trump campaign has spoken to him about the initiative and as a result, “made some adjustments” to the campaign’s “Platinum Plan” — a roadmap for economic, educational, and financial investments in black communities.

This midterm season, Democrats are having trouble connecting with black voters, whom they have take for granted for decades.

As Breitbart News reported, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is struggling to secure the same level of support among black voters against Republican challenger Hershel Walker as he did in the 2021 special election.

Stacey Abram (D) is also struggling to attract black voters in her second attempt to become Georgia’s governor.

A recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll found just 79 percent of black voters support her versus the 85 percent of black voters she garnered in the last election. Four years ago, Gov. Brian Kemp (R) earned three percent support from black voters, but now is polling at ten percent.

