Hollywood Elites Panic, Vow to Quit Twitter over Elon Musk Takeover: ‘I’m Out of Here’

Left-wing Hollywood elites are vowing to quit Twitter after Elon Musk completed his $44 billion takeover of the social media giant this week. But their righteous fury is already being called phony by those who believe, as one put it, that quitting Twitter will become the new “I’m moving to Canada.”

NBC’s This Is Us producer Ken Olin was among the first to declare his Twitter exodus. “I’m out of here,” he tweeted Friday.

“No judgement. Let’s keep the faith. Let’s protect our democracy. Let’s try to be kinder. Let’s try to save the planet. Let’s try to be more generous. Let’s look to find peace in the world.”

Earlier this week, Olin tweeted that “the day @elonmusk” takes ownership of @Twitter I’m out.”

The day @elonmusk takes ownership of @Twitter I’m out. Not that that means much. But I just wanted to declare. G’night. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) October 22, 2022

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure star Alex Winter also declared his departure from Twitter. “In retrospect it was inevitable,” he posted before providing a link to his other social media accounts, including Facebook and Instagram.

In retrospect it was inevitable. For the foreseeable you can find me at: https://t.co/Wkrxv4yRpa pic.twitter.com/kgxKwWigG8 — Alex Winter (@Winter) October 28, 2022

Showtime’s Billions producer Brian Koppelman declared he will try to take a “breather” from Twitter.

“Y’all’s, for real, come find me over on instagram and the tok,” he posted. “Gonna really try to take a breather from here for a minute or a month come deal close time.”

Y'all's, for real, come find me over on instagram and the tok. Gonna really try to take a breather from here for a minute or a month come deal close time. — Brains GOBBLE-man (@briankoppelman) October 28, 2022

Earlier this week, Koppelman tweeted, “I can see the logic in taking a long twitter hiatus when EM takes it over.”

I can see the logic in taking a long twitter hiatus when EM takes it over. I plan to stay on instagram and the Tok, tho I rarely post there. Maybe follow me there, in case. — Brains GOBBLE-man (@briankoppelman) October 26, 2022

Fox’s Bob’s Burgers writer Wendy Molyneux signaled her intention to leave Twitter.

Disney’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law actress Jameela Jamil previously announced her decision to quit Twitter back in April, saying the site would become filled with “totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny.”

“Ah he got twitter,” she wrote. “I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold. I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck.”

She later deleted the tweet and has since remained on the platform.

Jameela Jamil sends 'last tweet' after Elon Musk's Twitter takeover fearing 'lawless hate, bigotry and misogyny' https://t.co/jL9RNNivfi — GB News (@GBNEWS) April 26, 2022

Netflix’s The Watcher star Mia Farrow also announced her intention to leave Twitter but later backtracked.

“Well if Twitter becomes even more toxic—with Trumpy-treasonous lies & all the hatred—it will be taken less seriously, and people like me will quit—for peace of mind,” Farrow posted in a since-deleted tweet in April.

She quickly changed her mind just days later.

You gave us Tesla ♥️ and Space X♥️👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽. Thank you! Hope you can keep Twitter worthy of your previous achievements and of lawful people everywhere — Mia Farrow🇺 (@MiaFarrow) April 27, 2022

As a result, skepticism has abounded over Hollywood’s righteous indignation. As Fox Business senior editor Jay Caruso put it, “I suspect the percentage of people who will quit Twitter… will resemble the same percentage of Americans who moved to Canada when Trump won in 2016.”

I suspect the percentage of people who will quit Twitter with Elon Musk as the new Chief Twit will resemble the same percentage of Americans who moved to Canada when Trump won in 2016. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) October 27, 2022

