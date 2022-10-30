50 Cent: Kanye West Should ‘Master the Art of Shutting the F**k Up’

Rapper 50 Cent says fellow rapper Kanye West should “master the art of shutting the fuck up” in the wake of his antisemitic remarks this past month.

“I have seen people in this position because of [things] they have [done] not things they have said. Now you gotta master the art of shutting the fuck up!” 50 Cent said in a since-deleted Instagram post, according to a report by Newsweek.

The rapper was reportedly reacting to a CNN headline alleging West “has a disturbing history of admiring” Adolf Hitler. In the report, a former TMZ employee claimed that West had professed his “love” for Hitler during a 2018 interview with the outlet.

“I have never seen anything like this before,” 50 Cent wrote alongside a screenshot of the CNN article. “I think Kanye should buy the car he likes the best and just ride off into the sunset, it’s really a wrap. People are really hurt by this shit.”

Earlier this month, West fell under scrutiny after posting several antisemitic tweets, which included a remark about how he intended to go “death con [sic] 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

The rapper had also claimed in an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that Jared Kushner brokered the Abraham Accords between Israel and several Arab states only because he appeared to be interested in making money.

After facing backlash over his remarks, West then declared that he cannot be antisemitic because “black people are actually Jew also” — a belief shared by the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, some of whose branches embrace racist and antisemitic ideologies.

“I think he’s in a dangerous area,” 50 Cent in an interview last week with the New York City-based Ebro in the Morning radio show, before noting that West has a track record for “behavior” that can confuse his acquaintances and fans.

“Look, I forgive him for the things that he said, because I already identify when something’s going on that I don’t understand,” he said. “It’s become his new mannerisms and his behavior.”

Watch Below:

“Even the ‘White Lives Matter’ thing. There’s nothing for me to say about it, though,” 50 Cent continued. “I watch it take place and I just look, and I go, ‘Okay, yeah, that’s him doing what he does, like, what Kanye would do.’ Even the original Trump support thing was a little out there for me.”

“But look, everybody looks at things — they navigate things differently. One week it’s ‘I don’t want my kids raised by a white woman,’ and then the next week it’s ‘I want to go home,'” the rapper added, referring to West’s public feud with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and numerous concerns about how his children are being raised.

In talking about West, 50 Cent want on to say, “Crazy is unpredictable, unpredictability is entertaining, you don’t know what’s gonna happen next.”

“And he’s offering a description of crazy,” 50 Cent added. “But when you start getting in certain areas, they’re not gonna actually be compassionate for what’s going on with him. Because he’s not crazy where he doesn’t know what he’s saying. He knows exactly what he’s saying.”

