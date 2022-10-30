All-Gay Streaming Channel DivaBoxOffice to Launch in December

A new all-LGBTQ steaming network, “DivaBoxOffice.tv,” is set to debut on iTunes, Google Play, Roku, Amazon Firestick, and other major platforms on Dec. 1.

“DivaBoxOffice.tv will include over 100 hours of queer programming,” a notice at Variety read on Wednesday.

“The demand for queer programming is only growing with each generation becoming increasingly more fluid in their sexual orientations and gender identities than ever before,” Tello Films founder Christin Baker said in a statement. “As the old adage goes, we are queer and we’re here to stay. We are thrilled to elevate this thriving community by offering quality, original movies, series and other relevant programming with the launch of DivaBoxOffice.tv.”

That same month, a gay Christmas film, entitled Merry & Gay, starring Dia Frampton and Andi René Christensen, will also debut. The Christmas movie will serve as one of four promised new feature films created each year just for DivaBoxOffice.tv, Baker promised.

“Our mission is to uplift, entertain and inform as we expand our global reach with the premiere of DivaBoxOffice.tv,” Diva Media Group publisher Linda Riley added. “We are excited to partner with A Baker Production to continue to bring the best in queer entertainment to the lesbian, bi-sexual and trans community with content produced in the U.S.”

Diva Media Group is dedicated to lesbians and non-binary women, Varitey added.

There is no telling how long such a niche attempt at entertainment will last, nor the actual “demand” such a network will realize, but one hint may be seen in the recent debut of the “first gay rom-com,” Billy Eichner’s Bros, which was a crashing box office bust early this month. The $22 million picture made but an embarrassing $4 million during its opening weekend, despite critical acclaim by the Hollywood elite.

LGBTQ lobbyists have perennially pressured Hollywood to add gay content and characters into every aspect of entertainment from children’s shows, to historical productions, to movies, and TV.

