Kanye West Attacks Mother of George Floyd’s Daughter for Suing Him, Calls Her Hat ‘Ugly’

Rapper and fashion mogul Kanye “Ye” West attacked the mother of George Floyd for suing him in response to his allegation Floyd died from a fentanyl overdose.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, West called out Roxie Washington directly for her lawsuit of $250 million against him, claiming he retraumatized her daughter when he claimed on the Drink Champs episode that George Floyd died of a fentanyl overdose rather than officer Derek Chauvin’s knee.

“Roxie Washington’s lawyers allege West’s comments constitute ‘harassment, misappropriation, defamation, and infliction of emotional distress,’ according to a letter obtained by Yahoo Entertainment,” Breitbart News reported.

“It remains unclear how West’s remarks are defamatory since the dead cannot be defamed under the law.”

In his post, Kanye recalled how he donated $2 million to help George Floyd’s daughter during the height of the BLM riots in 2020.

“I gave $2 million out of my pocket for the family. To help George’s daughter. Your daughter!” he said. How much did BLM give? Many gave words. I ACTED.”

Kanye then said that Roxie Washington wants to sue him as he undergoes an “economic lynching, a digital lynching, and a social credit score bankrupting” in the wake of his businesses being sabotaged due to his antisemitic comments he has not apologized for and has continued to emphasize.

You’re either being controlled or you’re being greedy…. But You better get you some business… 4 GOD get mad. This is how you try someone who is there for your family? You will never get money from no one else. GOD don’t like ugly… Look at yo motherfucking hat. Yo hat ugly…You know how I feel about an ugly ass hat. To the Floyd family: I apologize to you and the black community for my comments on Drink Champs. Humbly… Now Come get Roxie before she mess up y’all money. The Bible is the umbilical chord…Stay Connected.

Kanye west with some words of apology to George Floyd family plus a shade

Meek mill

Lil Wayne

Ariana grande

Kendall Jenner

Nicki Minaj pic.twitter.com/4MKucwUNoG — moryne (@Nihalla3) October 30, 2022

Over the weekend, Kanye apologized to the family of George Floyd, saying he now understands what it feels like to have a knee on his neck.

“So I when said that and I questioned the death of George Floyd, it hurt my people. It hurt the Black people. So, I want to apologize [inaudible] because God has shown me by what Adidas is doing and by what the media is doing, I know how it feels to have a knee on my neck now,” he said.

“So thank you God for humbling me and letting me know how it really felt. Because how could the richest Black man ever be humbled other than to be made to not be a billionaire in front of everyone off one comment,” he added.