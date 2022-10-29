Video: Kanye West Doubles Down on Anti-Semitic Claim Jews Control Media, Shares Spreadsheet of Jewish Entertainment and Media Execs

Kanye West held an impromptu press conference in a paparazzi-packed parking lot late Friday where he refused to walk back or apologize for his antisemitic comments, and instead doubled down, reading, from a spreadsheet, a list of names of top Jewish executives of major media and entertainment corporations from Disney to USA Today.

“I didn’t realize that it was antisemitic to say ‘hey you know, I have a Jewish attorney, I have a Jewish record label, I have a Jewish contractor,'” West told the crowd of reporters before reading the definition of antisemitic.

Asked if he would apologize nearly three weeks after he threatened to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” — one of many remarks that cost him a dozen endorsement deals and a large chunk of his personal wealth — the Grammy-winner refused.

But West did, however, apologize for saying “They hit [Floyd] with the fentanyl. If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” suggesting George Floyd’s death was fentanyl-induced and not caused by police brutality.

“I want to apologize. Because God has showed me by what Adidas is doing, by what the media is doing, I know what it feels to have a knee on my neck right now,” West said.

The mother of George Floyd’s daughter announced a $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West last week.

Elsewhere in his 10-minute tirade West said he “had experiences (with Jewish executives) where it felt like I was being teamed up on.” He continued, asserting that in 2016 a “Jewish doctor” misdiagnosed him with Bi-Polar disorder and, he continued “would have had me on medication right now. If I was on medication right now, then one pill could have been swapped out and it would have been Prince or Michael Jackson all over again. But because I didn’t take the medication, I am able to speak to you guys clear of thought and transparently.”

Regurgitating remarks he previously shared on social media, Kanye West said “me being burned to the flesh every single day, it’s actually proving what I have to say,” about people of Jewish heritage “teaming up” on him.

