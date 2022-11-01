Shanghai Disneyland Abruptly Shuts Down over Coronavirus, Traps Guests Inside Park

Shanghai’s Disneyland Resort abruptly shut down on Monday over the Chinese coronavirus, leaving guests trapped guests inside the theme park.

The resort broke the news of its immediate close at 11:39 a.m. local time Monday, according to a report by New York Post. In addition to the main theme park, the shut down also included surrounding areas and its shopping street.

Meanwhile, guests were told to stay inside the park until they tested negative for the coronavirus.

“Following the pandemic control measures per government guidelines, Shanghai Disneyland temporarily closed today,” a Disney spokesperson told New York Post. “The COVID testing process was expedited and all guests have exited the park.”

A representative later said that all guests tested negative for the virus.

Moreover, the park reportedly added that guests who visited the theme park since Thursday would need to test for the coronavirus three times in three days. Guests must also undergo temperature checks, socially distance themselves from others, and wear masks inside and outside except while eating or drinking.

Meanwhile, Disney said that guests affected by the incident will be able to either choose a new date to visit the park up to six months from the day the park reopens or be refunded.

This is not the first time Shanghai Disneyland has closed again over the Wuhan virus since reopening in the spring of 2020.

Earlier this year, the theme park stayed closed for nearly two weeks after shuttering its doors due to a surge in infections of the coronavirus in the region.

Last fall, Shanghai Disneyland temporarily closed as tens of thousands of guests already inside the park were tested for the Chinese virus.

