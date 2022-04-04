Shanghai Disneyland Suspends Operations Indefinitely over China’s Coronavirus Failure

Shanghai Disneyland is staying closed nearly two weeks after shuttering its doors due to a surge in infections of the Chinese coronavirus in the region. Shanghai’s Disney resorts also remain closed, with all ticket sales suspended until a reopening date is announced for the parks.

Chinese officials first announced on March 21 that the Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown, and Wishing Star park would temporarily close “due to the current pandemic situation,” according to a report by MSN. China has failed to contain the Chinese coronavirus since it first emerged in central Wuhan, China, using draconian lockdown measures for years in any locality allegedly experiencing outbreaks.

At press time, the Communist Party is locking down Shanghai’s 26 million people in waves, an admission that locking down the entire city at once is not feasible. Dictator Xi Jinping reportedly demanded local officials stick to total lockdown policies last week, suggesting some discord within the Party on the policy.

Shanghai Disney Resort reportedly noted “there is currently no confirmed date for re-opening” of the park’s operations, as park officials pledge to monitor the situation and update guests as soon as new information becomes available.

The resort also said that any guests staying at the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel or Toy Story Hotel will need a negative coronavirus test within 48 hours of arrival, indicating that all new ticket sales and hotel reservations have been suspended “until the resort reopening date is announced.”

Disneyland Shanghai added that all visitors who already have tickets dated during the closure period can redeem them at the park within six months of reopening, and that guests who do not visit the park within that timeframe will be eligible for a refund.

This is not the first time Shanghai Disneyland has closed since reopening in the spring of 2020. Last fall, the park temporarily closed as tens of thousands of guests already inside the park were tested for the Chinese virus.

