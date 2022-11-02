Watch: ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Goes on Unhinged Rant Against Marco Rubio at Florida Rally

With Val Demings and Charlie Crist trailing in the polls, Democrats enlisted ABC’s Black-ish actress Jenifer Lewis to help stoke enthusiasm at a Tuesday rally attended by President Joe Biden at the historically black Florida Memorial University.

Jenifer Lewis launched a rhyming-couplet attack on incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio (R), bizarrely equating the senator with the same people who oppressed Rosa Parks and Nelson Mandela, and who killed Emmett Till.

“So I say to Marco [Rubio], and all those other weak men, before you lie to us, remember Rosa sat on that bus,” she said. “Before you tell your tale, remember Mandela sat in that jail. Before you do anything, you remember Dr. King.”

“Before you cheat and steal, I dare you to Google Emmett Till,” she added, urging the audience to repeat her words. “Emmett Till! You say it! Emmett Till!”

Val Demings continues to trail Sen. Rubio in polls less than a week before the midterms. As Breitbart News reported, Rubio expanded his lead against Demings to 11 percentage points, or 54 percent to 43 percent, in a UNF Public Opinion Research Lab survey.

Charlie Crist is also lagging behind incumbent Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is ahead by 14 percentage points, or 55 percent to the Democrat’s 41 percent, with just four percent saying they were undecided or refused to offer an answer, in a survey from the same group.

President Biden was in Florida Tuesday to help both candidates, but his cognitive decline stole the spotlight once again.

The president misspoke during a speech about the ongoing “war in Iraq,” while also incorrectly claiming it was where his son, Beau, died.

Jenifer Lewis was a vehement anti-Trump activist, calling the then-president “twisted and sick” at a 2020 Hollywood event.

