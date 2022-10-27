Poll: Marco Rubio Holds Double-Digit Lead over Democrat Val Demings

Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-FL) lead over Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) has increased as the election draws closer, a UNF Public Opinion Research Lab survey found.
The survey, released Wednesday, showed Rubio expanding his lead against Demings, leading by 11 percentage points, or 54 percent to 43 percent. His 11-point lead is well outside the survey’s +/- 4.7 percent margin of error, and just three percent said they remained unsure or refused to answer:
The survey was taken October 17-24, 2022, among 622 likely voters and follows other surveys showing Rubio leading Demings in the race, which is less than two weeks away. Thursday’s RealClearPolitics average showed the Florida senator leading Demings by an average of 7.4 percent.
U.S. Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) participates in a televised debate with U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) at Duncan Theater on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. (Thomas Cordy/The Palm Beach Post via AP)
UNF political science professor and Public Opinion Research Lab faculty director Dr. Michael Binder noted that it “will likely take an exceptionally weak Republican candidate for Democrats to win statewide,” adding that “Rubio is not a weak candidate.”
