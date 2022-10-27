Poll: Marco Rubio Holds Double-Digit Lead over Democrat Val Demings

While Rubio identified himself as “100 percent pro-life,” Demings failed to explain when, exactly, she believes abortion should be illegal, vaguely pointing to the “point of viability” but repeatedly refusing to explain when she believes that is.

Rubio said:

The extremist on abortion in this campaign is Congresswoman Demings. She supports no restrictions, no limitations of any kind. … She’s against the four-month ban. She voted against a five-month ban. She supports taxpayer-funded abortion on demand for any reason at any time, up until the moment of birth. That’s what she supports.

The Republican senator also confronted Demings after the Democrat baselessly accused him of supporting voter suppression.

“In Florida, you can now vote by mail for any reason. You can vote, for example, ten days before the election. You can vote on Election Day. In Georgia, which they claim to be the place that was suppressing all the votes, you had record African American voter turnout,” he said, later asking, “You have to ask for ID to get into her [Demings’] neighborhood where she lives and you have every right to have that, but you can’t ask for it when they vote?”