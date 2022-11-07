Kathy Griffin Evades Twitter Ban by Using Late Mother’s Account to Call Elon Musk ‘A**hole,’ ‘Hack’

Alana Mastrangelo

Left-wing comedian Kathy Griffin defied her recent Twitter suspension by using her late mother’s account to call Tesla CEO Elon Musk — who recently took over the social media company — an “asshole” and a “hack.”

“I mean… you stole that joke, you asshole,” Griffin tweeted from her late mother Maggie Griffin’s account, in response to Musk saying she was suspended for “impersonating a comedian.”

“People have been posting that joke for hours, you hack,” Griffin added. “Look, please do a better job running this company. It used to mean something. This is KG btw.”

On Sunday, Griffin was suspended from Twitter after impersonating Musk as a stunt for Democrats. She changed her profile name and used Musk’s exact profile picture to make it look like it was his account, and then began tweeting for everyone to “Vote Blue” in the upcoming midterm elections.

“Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended,” Musk clarified in a tweet following Griffin’s suspension.

“Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning,” the SpaceX founder added in a follow up tweet.

“But if she really wants her account back, she can have it — For $8,” Musk quipped in another tweet, referring to his recent announcement that he will be charging $8 for Twitter’s verification checkmark.

After being called out for evading her Twitter ban by using her late mother’s account, Griffin proclaimed, “My wonderful mother had an account that I ran for her. She passed away, but I always kept the account. Trust me, she would be with me on this,” along with the hashtag #FreeKathy.

“I’m tweeting from my dead mother’s account. She would not mind. #FreeKathy,” Griffin echoed in another tweet.

“I’m back from the grave to say… #FreeKathy,” she added in another tweet.

