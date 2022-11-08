Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Struts to the Polls in Alexander McQueen Frock, Louboutin Stilettos

Former First Lady Melania Trump strutted to the polls in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday in a fierce Alexander McQueen frock and Christian Louboutin stilettos — a staple from her White House wardrobe.
Melania Trump, alongside former President Trump, wore a McQueen pinstripe and checked wool-blend midi dress to cast her ballot in Tuesday’s midterm elections. The look first appeared on the Paris runway seasons ago and features a sculpted skirt draped to perfection.
Never one to shy away from accessories, Mrs. Trump paired the dress with two of her favorites — Louboutin’s So Kate 120 leather pumps and Saint Laurent’s 424 001 black acetate shades. The stilettos retail for about $800 while the sunglasses retail for $230.
Last, but certainly not least, Mrs. Trump carried her Hermès noir Kelly bag which can retail for close to $14,000.
Former US President Donald Trump and former US First Lady Melania Trump speak to the media while departing a polling station after voting in the US midterm elections at Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 8, 2022. (EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)
Former President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk together after voting at a polling station setup in the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on November 08, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump stands with former first lady Melania Trump as he speaks to the media after voting at a polling station setup in the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on November 08, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Former US President Donald Trump and former US First Lady Melania Trump speak to the media while departing a polling station after voting in the US midterm elections at Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 8, 2022. (EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)
Former US President Donald Trump and former US First Lady Melania Trump depart a polling station after voting in the US midterm elections at Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 8, 2022. (EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)
Former US President Donald Trump and former US First Lady Melania Trump depart a polling station after voting in the US midterm elections at Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 8, 2022. (EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump walk together after voting at a polling station setup in the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on November 08, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Former US President Donald Trump, with his wife Melania Trump, speaks to the press after voting in the US midterm elections in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 8, 2022. (EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump walk together after voting at a polling station setup in the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on November 08, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Former US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, leave a polling station after voting in the US midterm elections in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 8, 2022. (EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump stands with former first lady Melania Trump as he speaks to the media after voting at a polling station setup in the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on November 08, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Former US President Donald Trump and former US First Lady Melania Trump speak to the media while departing a polling station after voting in the US midterm elections at Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 8, 2022. (EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)
Former President Donald Trump walks out with Melania Trump, after voting at Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump stands with former first lady Melania Trump as he speaks to the media after voting at a polling station setup in the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on November 08, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump stands with former first lady Melania Trump as he speaks to the media after voting at a polling station setup in the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on November 08, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump walk together after voting at a polling station setup in the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on November 08, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump walk together after voting at a polling station setup in the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on November 08, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump walk together after voting at a polling station setup in the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on November 08, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump stands with former first lady Melania Trump as he speaks to the media after voting at a polling station setup in the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on November 08, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Former President Donald Trump walks out with Melania Trump, after voting at Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.