Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Struts to the Polls in Alexander McQueen Frock, Louboutin Stilettos

Former First Lady Melania Trump strutted to the polls in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday in a fierce Alexander McQueen frock and Christian Louboutin stilettos — a staple from her White House wardrobe.

Melania Trump, alongside former President Trump, wore a McQueen pinstripe and checked wool-blend midi dress to cast her ballot in Tuesday’s midterm elections. The look first appeared on the Paris runway seasons ago and features a sculpted skirt draped to perfection.

The McQueen dress retails for about $1,990.

Never one to shy away from accessories, Mrs. Trump paired the dress with two of her favorites — Louboutin’s So Kate 120 leather pumps and Saint Laurent’s 424 001 black acetate shades. The stilettos retail for about $800 while the sunglasses retail for $230.

Last, but certainly not least, Mrs. Trump carried her Hermès noir Kelly bag which can retail for close to $14,000.

