Hollywood Celebrities Bash Trump 2024 Announcement: ‘Indite’ the ‘Motherf**ker’

Left-wing Hollywood celebrities exploded all over Twitter in response to former President Donald Trump’s announcement to run against Joe Biden in 2024.

Throughout the former president’s speech on Tuesday, he often touted his record prior to the 2020 election during which he kept America out of costly foreign wars and led an era of economic prosperity.

“This clown Trump actually believes the nonsense dookeying out of his mouth,” tweeted The Batman star Jeffrey Wright.

This clown Trump actually believes the nonsense dookeying out of his mouth. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) November 16, 2022

Rosie O’Donnell, the former president’s longtime enemy, shared a graphic depicting Trump as the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz.

Meanwhile, Blade Runner actress Daryl Hannah failed in her spelling of the word “indict” when she called for the DoJ to “#InditetheMotherfucker.”

make it stop

bringing back ptsd daily drama, nightmares, constant bs #InditeTheMotherFucker — Daryl Hannah (@dhlovelife) November 16, 2022

Charmed actress Alyssa Milano shared a video from President Joe Biden declaring that the former president “failed America.”

The usual Trump haters, from Rosemary’s Baby star Mia Farrow to Misery director Rob Reiner to Luke Skywalker himself, sounded off in a tweetstorm of rage and spite.

He tried to overthrow the government. — Mia Farrow🇺 (@MiaFarrow) November 16, 2022

There’s no other way to put this: Donald Trump is a complete and utter fool. Not to mention a Career Criminal. Time to Indict and put the last nail into his Corrupt Coffin. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 16, 2022

Excuse me. I’m going to be sick. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) November 16, 2022

🚨BREAKING NEWS: 45 Announces Future Failed Run For The Presidency 🚨 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) November 16, 2022

“Two years ago we were a great nation and soon we will be a great nation again,” Trump said during his primetime speech. “You and all those watching are the heart and soul of this incredible movement in the greatest country in the history of the world.”

Donald J. Trump / Rumble

“Our country is being destroyed before your very eyes,” Trump said describung the country under Biden as a “nation in decline” where Americans suffer “pain, hardship, anxiety, and despair.”