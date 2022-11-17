Nick Cannon, Expecting Father of 12, on His $3 Million Child Support Bill: ‘I Don’t Plan to Ever Participate in Governmental System’

Television host and rapper Nick Cannon, who is soon to be father of 12, reveled that he pays “a lot more” than $3 million on child support annually, stating, “I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child.”

While The Sun has estimated that Cannon “nearly paid $3 million a year in child support,” the television host told The Neighborhood Talk that the actual amount is much larger.

“I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually,” Cannon said, adding, “I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child.”

Cannon, who recently announced that singer Alyssa Scott is pregnant with his 12th child, has also recently celebrated the birth of his 11th child, a daughter, Zeppelin Cannon, with Abby De La Rosa.

“Our Dearest Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, We’ve known you for 2 days now and I’m in still in awe that you chose @nickcannon & I to be your parents,” De La Rosa wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. “Not one single word can express the love we have for you.”

“Your brothers can’t wait to meet you (our family is wild but it’s yours, no matter what),” she added. “You already have your Dad wrapped around your finger, it’s been the sweetest thing. He works so hard and will go above and beyond to make sure you know you are loved.”

Cannon and De La Rosa are already parents to 17-month-old twin boys, Zion and Zillion. He also has 11-year-old twin daughters, Monroe and Morrocan, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

The television host also has three children with Brittany Bell: 5-year-old son Golden, 18-month-old daughter Powerful, and 1-month-old son Rise. In September, Cannon also welcomed a daughter, Onyx, with Lanisha Cole. He also has a 4-month-old son, Legendary Love, with Brie Tiesi.

Cannon also had a son with Alyssa Scott, Zen, who died of brain cancer last year.

In 2016, Cannon noted that Planned Parenthood was founded to “exterminate” black people.

“When you talked about Margaret Sanger, all the people who follow eugenics. It was all about cleansing,” he said of Planned Parenthood’s founder. “Margaret Sanger said that she wanted to exterminate the negro race, and that she was going to use her organization as she founded to do so.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.