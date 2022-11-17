Nolte: Apple TV Dumps Maggie Haberman’s Trump Smear

Apple TV has changed its mind about adapting fake-journalist Maggie Haberman’s Trump biography into a failed series.

The left-wing Haberman, who is so dishonest she won a Pultizer for spreading the Russia Collusion Hoax, published her Trump biography, Confidence Man, earlier this year. Apple TV optioned the book for a series and has now changed its mind.

Daily Mail reported:

Apple TV was planning to turn Confidence Man, the explosive Trump biography by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman into a series but has quietly canceled the production. According to sources cited by The Ankler on Wednesday, Apple optioned Haberman’s book – which was an immediate bestseller – earlier this year but the project is now off the cards. “Honestly no one in Hollywood really seems interested in touching the subject,” … one unnamed producer said.

Gee, I wonder why?

Who’s the audience for this?

Anyone who keeps an eye on the ratings over at CNNLOL and MSNBC can see that Trump-bashing is bad for business. People are tired of it. Even the millions of leftists who hate Trump are rejecting it.

Want more proof? Check out the ratings for Daily Show or Jimmy Kimmel.

What’s more, everyone knows Haberman is a liar. And if there’s anything the public is tired of, it’s being lied to by America’s wretched Maggie Habermans.

Another likely issue here is cost concerns.

People like Maggie Haberman and the rest of the media are watching the result of their globalist, big government, centralized authority dreams come to life. The result is an American recession and a global recession. The result is layoffs and budget cuts. That means there is not enough money for another, bubbled, masturbatory, $100 million vanity production no one will watch.

If Apple TV wants to attract subscribers, they should make cool TV shows, not all this garbage aimed at NPR listeners. Apple TV should reboot Benny Hill. America is desperate for inappropriate humor backed by hot women with big boobs in bikinis standing around for no reason other than to stand around.

If I ran Apple TV it’d be all about boobs and guns and mercilessly ridiculing smug liars like Maggie Haberman.

People would be calling it Awesome TV, not Apple TV.

After I purchased an iPhone for my wife last year, we got a free, one-year Apple TV subscription. We never watched it. Not once. Not even for free.

