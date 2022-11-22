Ice Cube Says He Turned Down $9 Million Movie Payday to Avoid ‘Motherfu**king’ COVID Vaccine

Ice Cube has confirmed that he turned down a $9 million paycheck to work on a movie because he didn’t want to get the COVID vaccine.

“I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get the motherfucking jab. You know, I turned down $9 million,” he said during an appearance this week on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast.

“Fuck that jab, and fuck y’all for trying to make me get it. So, you know, I don’t know how Hollywood feel about me right now, you know what I’m saying?”

He later added: “I didn’t turn it down [the $9 million]. The motherfuckers didn’t give it to me because I wouldn’t get the shot.”

Watch below (Warning: Strong language):

Ice Cube turned down 9 million dollars cuz he didn’t wanna get the Covid shot pic.twitter.com/77AmiBhKiL — LATO 5x (@shmurdalato) November 21, 2022

Ice Cube didn’t name the movie but multiple outlets reported last year that the rapper-actor turned down a role in the Sony comedy Oh Hell No, co-starring Jack Black, after declining a request from producers to get vaccinated. The news outlets cited unnamed sources at the time.

The actor-rapper isn’t the only Hollywood figure to publicly denounce vaccine mandates.

SAG-AFTRA president and actress Fran Drescher recently condemned mandates as an assault on personal liberty, saying that overzealous mandates could turn into a form of “fascism.”

“To make that one vaccine the criteria for who is allowed to work, travel, dine, go to theater, etc., is an infringement on the Disabilities Act, the Freedom of Religion Act, and body sovereignty,” she said in video posted to TikTok.

Fran Drescher understands what President Biden does not. It’s appalling that horrific Covid vaccine discrimination continues under Democrats. America is now one of the only countries in the world that requires Covid vaccine proof for entry. VOTE THEM OUT.pic.twitter.com/TYto6xr0Qn — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) November 7, 2022

SAG-AFTRA doesn’t require members to get the COVID vaccine as a condition to work. However, some studios are still requiring the vaccine on a production-by-production basis. The Walt Disney Co. recently dropped its mandate for the casts of all of its domestic movies and TV shows.

