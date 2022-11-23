Tim Allen Says He Fought to Put Christ Back into Christmas for Disney+ Series ‘The Santa Clauses’

Actor Tim Allen said he fought to put Christ back into Christmas for the new Disney+ limited series The Santa Clauses, in which he reprises his role of Santa Claus from the original trilogy of movies.

Speaking at a recent event held by The Wrap, Tim Allen revealed that religion will be a major theme in the new six-part series that began streaming last week.

“It originally had a lot of otherworldly characters and ghosts and goblins. I said, ‘No, this is Christ-mas. Its Christ-mas. It literally is a religious holiday,’” he reportedly said. “We don’t have to blow trumpets, but I do want you to acknowledge it — that’s what this is about. If you want to get into Santa Claus, you’re gonna have to go back to history, and it’s all about religion.”

Watch below:

Viewers won’t be able to see what Allen means until the final episodes of the series. But Allen said the show’s writers found a “brilliant way” to fit religion into the plot.

“It’s really wonderful. They took a chance, and we did it really well,” Allen said.

The Santa Clauses has already earned the ire of the left for a line of dialogue uttered by Allen’s character: “Saying Merry Christmas to all has suddenly become problematic!”

As Breitbart News reported, Tim Allen recently slammed Disney for replacing him as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story spin-off movie Lightyear, which ended up being a box-office disappointment.

The actor also recently caught social media flak for tweeting a joke about President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline. Following Biden’s disastrous interview with CBS News’ 60 Minutes in September, Allen joked: “Biden was on 60 Minutes. I heard he asked how long the show was.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com