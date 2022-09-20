Tim Allen Provokes Leftist Outrage with Joke About Biden’s Cognitive Decline

Karwai Tang/WireImage/FOX via Getty Images
David Ng

Hollywood star Tim Allen has provoked a leftist meltdown on Twitter after posting a rather anodyne joke about President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline.

On Monday, Tim Allen mocked Biden’s recent interview on CBS’s 60 Minutes during which the 79-year-old president dodged key questions about record-high inflation and his own mental capacity.

The tame joke was apparently too much for many on the left to handle, prompting them to lash out at Allen and circle the wagons to protect Biden. Some also accused Allen of racism, even though the joke clearly had no racial angle.

As Breitbart News reported, Tim Allen recently slammed Disney for replacing him as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story spin-off movie Lightyear, which ended up being a box-office disappointment.

But Allen and Disney have apparently made amends, since the actor will be starring in the latest The Santa Claus movie sequel coming to Disney+ in November.

Biden’s 60 Minutes interview proved to be yet another major embarrassment for the White House on numerous levels, including the president’s failure to adequately answer a question about inflation, which is at a 40-year high.

“Well, first of all, let’s put this in perspective. Inflation rate month to month was just– just an inch, hardly at all,” Biden said.

“You’re not arguing that 8.3% is good news?” 60 Minutes’ Scott Pelley replied.

“No, I’m not saying it is good news,” Biden said. “But it was 8.2% or — 8.2% before. I mean, it’s not — you’re ac — we act — make it sound like all of a sudden, ‘My God, it went to 8.2%.’”

The president also caught flak for declaring that the coronavirus is over while members of the military still face expulsion over vaccine mandates.

