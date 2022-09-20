Tim Allen Provokes Leftist Outrage with Joke About Biden’s Cognitive Decline

Hollywood star Tim Allen has provoked a leftist meltdown on Twitter after posting a rather anodyne joke about President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline.

On Monday, Tim Allen mocked Biden’s recent interview on CBS’s 60 Minutes during which the 79-year-old president dodged key questions about record-high inflation and his own mental capacity.

Biden was on 60 minutes. I heard he asked how long the show was. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) September 19, 2022

The tame joke was apparently too much for many on the left to handle, prompting them to lash out at Allen and circle the wagons to protect Biden. Some also accused Allen of racism, even though the joke clearly had no racial angle.

Fuck you Tim Allen and the cult you are in. pic.twitter.com/2nKGfTo6d1 — KeanoTheDog (@judgeyourself99) September 20, 2022

And this, kids, is why Tim Allen isn’t the voice of Buzz Lightyear anymore. He’s gone full Scott Baio. Or is it Kevin Sorbo? Meh, what’s the difference. ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/n8POzLZUoe — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) September 20, 2022

Tim Allen now is a full-on member of the mediocre, old, white, butthurt Trumper academy of motion pictures. — Pastor Rob Fleeceman (@PFleeceman) September 20, 2022

Reminder: Tim Allen is shitturd and always will be. The only he can get people talking about him is by talking trash about Biden. That’s called a F-list Media Leech in my book, “Homo Improvement”, coming this X’mas. — Changfucius (@TheChangfucius) September 20, 2022

Tim Allen was trending on Twitter, so I played the usual game of "dead or racist?" Turns out he's not dead. — Muriyari Twit (@muriyari_twit) September 20, 2022

As Breitbart News reported, Tim Allen recently slammed Disney for replacing him as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story spin-off movie Lightyear, which ended up being a box-office disappointment.

But Allen and Disney have apparently made amends, since the actor will be starring in the latest The Santa Claus movie sequel coming to Disney+ in November.

Biden’s 60 Minutes interview proved to be yet another major embarrassment for the White House on numerous levels, including the president’s failure to adequately answer a question about inflation, which is at a 40-year high.

“Well, first of all, let’s put this in perspective. Inflation rate month to month was just– just an inch, hardly at all,” Biden said.

“You’re not arguing that 8.3% is good news?” 60 Minutes’ Scott Pelley replied.

“No, I’m not saying it is good news,” Biden said. “But it was 8.2% or — 8.2% before. I mean, it’s not — you’re ac — we act — make it sound like all of a sudden, ‘My God, it went to 8.2%.’”

The president also caught flak for declaring that the coronavirus is over while members of the military still face expulsion over vaccine mandates.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com