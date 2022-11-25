Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Nicole Kidman Slammed for Silence on Balenciaga’s BDSM-Themed Child Ads

Kim Kardashian, model Bella Hadid, and actress Nicole Kidman are among the celebrities being slammed on social media for their silence on Balenciaga’s creepy BDSM-themed child ads.

Fans are calling on Kardashian, Hadid, and Kidman to condemn the luxury fashion brand’s disturbing ads featuring children holding teddy bears clad in bondage outfits. The Balenciaga ads also bizarrely included a document referencing a U.S. Supreme Court case involving child pornography.

Balenciaga ended up wiping its entire Instagram account after facing a barrage of online backlash.

Meanwhile, the brand insists it scrubbed its social media because it “Balenciaga’s Instagram is periodically wiped after each campaign, collection release, etc.” the company told New York Post.

Amid the backlash, Hadid appeared to post and then delete an Instagram carousel that featured several photos from her recent Balenciaga campaign.

“Thank you for deleting that other post,” one social media user wrote in the comment section of Hadid’s most recent Instagram post.

But while some fans have been thanking Hadid for deleting the Balenciaga pictures, others are calling on the model to condemn the fashion house.

“Speak on Balenci,” one wrote.

“Out of everyone and I would expect you to stand up and use your platform,” another commented.

“I no longer support you. Your silence speaks volumes,” a third proclaimed.

“Speak about Balenciaga !!!!!” another Instagram user demanded.

“So you support belanciagas campaign? Do you always turn the other cheek when the brands you work for try to normalize child p0rn….?” another asked.

Kim Kardashian, who has a long history with Balenciaga, is also being called upon to publicly speak out against the company, as fans flood her Instagram account with comments demanding she address the disturbing ads.

In the comment section for Kardashian’s latest Instagram post, in which she talks about having recently hosted a “Friendsgiving” with basketball player Tristan Thompson, fans accuse her of trying to distract from the Balenciaga scandal.

“WHO CARES ABOUT TRISTAN. BALENCIAGA???????????? HELLO???????????????? ANYTHING???????” one Instagram user wrote.

“Is this pity party to deflect us away from BALENCIAGA and your silence on the matter,” another commented.

“This isnt going to make us forget about balenciaga !!!!! Say something !!!” a third demanded.

“are we really gonna do this so the balenciaga scandal is swept under the carpet?” another asked.

“Speak up about balenciaga,” another Instagram user urged.

“This is called a distraction,” another proclaimed.

Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman has refrained from deleting a photo she posted to Instagram from a Balenciaga campaign.

“For money, people will do anything,” one Instagram user wrote in the comment section of Kidman’s photo.

“Do you really turn a blind eye to what they have done?” another inquired.

“Why would you want to be associated with this company ?” a third asked.

“Love you but disappointed that you would continue to leave these pictures up,” another commented. “I would think you’d have distanced yourself with the brand.”

“SILENCE IS COMPLIANCE,” one Instagram user declared.

Singer Dua Lipa and model Naomi Campbell have also taken part in Balenciaga’s star-studded Paris runway show. At the time of publication, the two ladies appear to have also remained silent regarding the scandal.

