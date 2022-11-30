Climate Crusader Meghan Markle Spotted Boarding Private Jet Following ‘Power of Women’ Event in Indianapolis

Climate change activist Meghan Markle has been spotted yet again traveling by private jet, this time boarding an aircraft in Indianapolis following her speaking engagement at “The Power of Women” summit.

The Duchess of Sussex was captured on video Tuesday boarding a private plane at the Indianapolis Colts’ private hangar following her event at the Marriott in Downtown Indianapolis. Video footage showed Markle wearing an emerald colored dress under a black coat as she walked to the plane with what appeared to be her entourage.

Photos of the “Power of Women” event on Tuesday showed Mark wearing a similar colored dress.

The special meaning behind Meghan Markle's outfit at Indianapolis event https://t.co/eoypr72Nrx pic.twitter.com/XaxBjswtiW — Page Six (@PageSix) November 30, 2022

It remains unclear what Markle’s destination was. Markle and Prince Harry reside with their children in Montecito, California, an upscale town outside Santa Barbara.

Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex pledged that their charitable foundation, Archewell, will reach net-zero carbons emissions by 2030. Their announcement elicited widespread mockery due to the couple’s well-documented use of private jets in the past.

In 2020, Prince Harry flew from Canada to the United Kingdom to promote a campaign to reduce the carbon footprint of frequent fliers. Last. year, he flew private from Colorado to California after attending a polo match.

This year, the formerly royal couple flew to Germany from Britain on a private jet to promote the Invictus Games.

