Climate alarmists Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a return trip to Dusseldorf, Germany, from their current UK base via a supplied $50million German taxpayer-owned Luftwaffe jet, a report Wednesday claimed.

The Daily Mail set out the circumstances around the journey intended to help promote Invictus Games 2023 set down for Duesseldorf’s Merkus Spiel arena in a year’s time.

Harry founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of service members and veterans by giving them the challenge of competing in sports events similar to the Paralympics.

The German Air Force plane reportedly used by the pair was a Bombardier Global 5000 usually reserved for senior members of the German government or armed forces.

It was lent to the Sussexes for their travel Tuesday so they could avoid commercial transport.

According to the Mail, the exclusive plane landed in the UK and “took the couple from RAF Northolt at 11.34am, landing at Dusseldorf Airport at 1.23pm – 15 minutes behind schedule.”

On arrival they were then swept into the city in a black Porsche Cayenne.

After the Invictus engagements, the report continued to reveal the plane left Dusseldorf at 8.51pm, landing back at Northolt under an hour later.

They were then driven the 20 miles to Windsor. The plane left Northolt at 9.24pm, returning to Cologne at 11.16pm local time, according to flight tracking service FlightAware.

A source told the outlet the chosen transport was ideal for a small number of exclusive passengers:

The Bundeswehr have a fleet of transport jets and this was most suitable for the short trip from England. It has the smallest capacity for passengers. There isn’t a military base in Dusseldorf so the plane flew from Cologne and picked up the guests at RAF Northolt. It flew the party back to the same place and returned to Cologne […] The same offer will apply next year when the games start.

While Harry and Meghan carried out their official engagements the jet, which can carry up to 19 passengers, idled on the tarmac at Dusseldorf airport waiting for the return voyage.

Flight tracking radar for the jet – call sign GAF645 – reportedly shows it spent just under four hours flying time on ferrying the California-based couple to and from the UK.

The Canadian built Bombardier jet has a range of over 6,000 miles and is of a kind much loved by Prince Harry who openly professes the need to save the world from climate change while seemingly adding to carbon emissions.

So "Prince Harry" can zip around the world on private jets, but we peasants mustn't fly to save the planet? Hypocrisy much? https://t.co/l8T5Ipdviw — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 3, 2019

As Breitbart News reported, in 2019 alone the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – aka Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle – were caught taking four private jet flight in 11 days.

Harry also drew criticism by flying on a private jet to a celeb-studded event hosted by Google in Sicily, in which elites warned urgent action is needed to help the environment by people flying less and staying at home to lessen their carbon footprint

Prince Harry previously said he and his wife will have no more than two children because of the concerns they have for the planet.

“We are the one species on this planet that seems to think that this place belongs to us, and only us,” he revealed in an interview with ethologist Dr Jane Goodall for the September issue of British Vogue.