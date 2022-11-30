Watch — Owner of ‘A Christmas Story’ House Flips Out on Actor: ‘Get the F**k Out’

The owner of the iconic A Christmas Story house in Cleveland, Ohio, was caught on video flipping out on one of the movie’s actors, shouting at him to “get the fuck out” and “don’t ever come here again.”

In a video obtained by TMZ, A Christmas Story actor Yano Anaya can be seen taking photos with fans on the front steps of the house, when the homeowner, Brian Jones, suddenly exclaims: “Yano! Get the fuck out! Now! Get the fuck out of here! I’m not kidding. Get the fuck out!”

***GRAPHIC LANGUAGE***



“Get the fuck out. Leave, now. Get away from my property. Don’t ever come here again. Never, ever again. Leave now. I’m serious,” Jones continued in his expletive-laden tirade, which reportedly took place on November 15.

The homeowner goes on to accuse the actor of being a “scammer” and a “loser.”

“You are such a scammer,” Jones said to Anaya, who played Grover Dill in the 1983 film. “You’re trying to get people to donate for stuff. What is wrong with you?”

At that point, Anaya turned his attention to the A Christmas Story fans standing outside the house and said, “I love you guys, enjoy the movie.”

“Do you know what this guy is doing?” Jones said to the bystanders. “You have no idea what a scammer and what a loser this guy is.”

Elsewhere in the video, Anaya can be heard telling Jones, “Why don’t you talk to me about it?” to which Jones replies, “You are such a piece of shit.”

“Why don’t you talk to me about it and we can fix it?” Anaya reiterated, to which Jones said, “Why don’t you just fuck off?”

In a statement to TMZ, Jones said, “I apologize for the way I expressed myself. However, it was out of concern that fans could be misled into contributing to a GoFundMe campaign that will not result in the purchase of the house.”

“I have no association with any GoFundMe campaign,” Jones added. “I am not selling the house through GoFundMe, so fans should not contribute to that fund under false pretenses, thinking their money is going toward buying the house. I am entertaining offers only from qualified buyers through my real estate broker.”

On November 14, Jones listed the iconic A Christmas Story house for sale — a move that made headlines, with many wondering what will become of the house, given that fans of the film have been able to enjoy the home’s museum and bed and breakfast for the past several years.

After the house went up for sale, a GoFundMe page seeking to buy it was reportedly created, with Anaya telling TMZ at the time that he and other A Christmas Story cast members were interested in getting money together to purchase the home. The actor, however, did not disclose which of his co-stars were also onboard.

Meanwhile, listing agent Chad Whitmer told TMZ that they are “not currently in talks with any of the actors or cast members from A Christmas Story and do not plan to be.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.