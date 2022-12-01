‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Star David Robinson Dead at 50

Dog’s Most Wanted star David Robinson died at age 50 on Wednesday, after he suddenly collapsed while he was on a work call at home.

“David was very healthy and was on a work call in our dining room at home when he collapsed,” Brooke Robinson, David’s wife, told TMZ. “Life-saving maneuvers were attempted and paramedics were called. David died in my arms.”

“We ask again for time and space to grieve for the husband, father, brother and friend that was lost,” she added.

Robinson was known for working alongside bounty hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman on Dog’s Most Wanted, a spinoff series following Dog the Bounty Hunter and his team pursuing fugitives.

His ex-wife Rainy — who has also appeared on the show — told the outlet that Robinson was on a Zoom call on Wednesday when he a medical emergency. But when police and paramedics responded to the scene and performed CPR, it was unsuccessful.

“I’m shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of David Robinson, my right-hand man of many years. Until we meet again, brother,” Dog the Bounty Hunter told TMZ.

While Robinson’s official cause of death has yet to be determined, sources close to Dog are reportedly guessing that it was some type of heart attack or stroke.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, Rainy took to Instagram where she posted a photo of Robinson alongside the caption, “11/2/72 – 11/30/22.”

Robinson was 50-years-old.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.