Police Arrest Man in Investigation of Rapper Takeoff’s Murder

Police have arrested and charged a man with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff last month.

The Houston homicide division added that the shooting transpired over a game of dice, and the rapper was “an innocent bystander.”

Police announced the arrest of 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark at a press conference Friday, according to a report by BBC News. Authorities said they were able to apprehend the suspect with the help of surveillance footage from the night of the shooting.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Clark “was there on the scene and he was in possession of a weapon,” then noted that the investigation is still ongoing.

Chief Finner is also urging that witnesses to come forward with any information they may have about the incident.

“Don’t let the fear paralyze you,” Chief Finner said. “Step up and say something.”

Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was one of the three members of the hip-hop act Migos. He was fatally shot on November 1 outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, at the age of 28.

On Friday, Sgt. Michael Burrow, who is with the Houston homicide division, reportedly said that Takeoff was not involved in the dice game nor the argument that transpired outside the bowling alley. Sgt. Burrow added that the rapper was not armed.

“He was an innocent bystander,” Sgt. Burrow said.

Other victims of the November 1 shooting included a man and a woman, who both suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the attack.

