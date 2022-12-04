Rocker Axl Rose Will Stop Multi-Decade Tradition of Throwing Mic into Crowd After Fan Claims Injury

Rocker Axl Rose has promised to stop his longtime practice of throwing a mic into the audience after a fan in Australia claimed to have been injured during a show.

Rose has ended shows for years by tossing his mic into the front rows, but during a Nov. 29 show in North Adelaide, Australia, fan Rebecca Howe claimed she was struck in the face by the flying mic, The Guardian reported.

Rose addressed the issue in a statement posted on his Twitter account, saying, “If true, obviously we don’t want anyone getting hurt … at any of r shows anywhere.”

“Having tossed the mic at the end of r shows for over 30 years we always felt it was a known part of the very end of r performance that fans wanted and were aware of to have an opportunity to catch the mic,” Rose continued.

Rose added that “in the interest of public safety from now we’ll refrain from tossing the mic” during the band’s shows.

Rose also blasted the media for reporting the incident “in a more negative n’ irresponsible out of nowhere light which couldn’t b farther from reality.”

The woman at the center of the controversy had posted a photo of her injuries to social media showing her with blackened eyes and abrasions across the bridge of her nose. She also insisted she could have “lost an eye.”

#Exclusive: 10 News First speaks with the woman who was hit in the face by a microphone thrown by @gunsnroses frontman Axl Rose at this week's concert at @theadelaideoval. Rebecca Howe described the blow like being "hit by a truck" and that she "could have lost an eye". pic.twitter.com/3FLbUgVD3z — 10 News First Adelaide (@10NewsFirstAdl) December 2, 2022

Rose has had other legal headaches recently. He launched a lawsuit against an online gun store for stealing his band’s name. Rose filed suit in L.A. to stop the “Texas Guns and Roses” store from using the name.

Despite the fact that he has “guns” in his band name, Rose also said he does not want to be associated with the site because it advocates for pro-gun views and “espouses political views related to the regulation and control of firearms and weapons on the Website that may be polarizing to many US consumers.”

Rose spent an inordinate amount of time on Twitter attacking Donald Trump, Treasury Sec. Steve Mnuchin, and Trump Surgeon General Jerome Adams during Trump’s four-year term.

He variously attacked Adams as a “coward ” and a “piece of shit” for trying to hold China accountable for the coronavirus, called Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin an “asshole,” and supported the election of Joe Biden in 2020.

Rose was loudly booed in 2012 when his band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for his refusal to attend the ceremony.

