Axl Rose Returns to Twitter to Bash Trump: ‘Make the White House Great Again’

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose returned to Twitter after a three-month hiatus on Tuesday to slam President Donald Trump, calling on America to “Make The White House Great Again.”

In an uncaptioned tweet to his 1.2 million Twitter followers, the rocker posted a picture of a man wearing a blue hat with white words that read: “MAKE THE WHITE HOUSE GREAT AGAIN,” leaving his intentions in November’s presidential election in little doubt.

The 58-year-old rocker has long been a outspoken critic of the president, previously describing him as the “gold standard of what can be considered disgraceful.”

The WH is the current US gold standard of what can be considered disgraceful. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) January 4, 2018

In November 2018, Rose also sought to prevent Trump from playing any of his band’s music at campaign events ahead of the midterm elections, declaring that Americans had “never experienced anything this obscene.”

“As far as I’m concerned anyone can enjoy GNR 4 whatever reason n’ there’s truth 2 the saying ‘u can’t choose your fans’ n’ we’re good w/that,” he wrote at the time.

As far as I’m concerned anyone can enjoy GNR 4 whatever reason n’ there’s truth 2 the saying “u can’t choose your fans” n’ we’re good w/that. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) November 4, 2018

“Having said that my personal position is that the Trump administration along w/the majority of Republicans in Congress n’ their donors that support him 4 their own agendas r doing r nation a disservice,” Axl Rose continued. “We have an individual in the WH that will say n’ do anything w/no regard for truth, ethics, morals or empathy of any kind, who says what’s real is fake n’ what’s fake is real.”

Following Trump’s election in 2016, Rose and his fellow band members invited fans at one of his concerts to come up on the stage to whack a piñata resembling the newly elected president.

“Let’s bring in some people, and give them a fucking stick,” he said at the time. “I just want you to express yourself, however, you feel.”