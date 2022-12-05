Netflix Accused of Using Michael Cohen Footage to Show Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Being Stalked by Paparazzi in Docuseries Trailer

Netflix is facing accusations that its new trailer for the upcoming docuseries Harry & Meghan engages in dishonest editing, with reports claiming the trailer deceptively uses footage from the Michael Cohen trial and other unrelated news events to create the impression that the Sussexes were hounded by the media.

On Monday, the streamer dropped the full trailer for Harry & Meghan, the first episode of which is set to debut on December 8. The trailer emphasizes the media attention Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced during their courtship and early days of their marriage.

To create that impression, the trailer features clips of rabid reporters and cameramen seemingly in hot pursuit of the couple. But that is apparently not always the case. In one brief clip, the media crush was reportedly not targeting the royal couple but rather former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen when he surrendered himself to authorities for prison in 2019.

#SecondTrailerFAIL the paparazzis shot used in BOTH trailers has nothing to do with Harry and Meghan. Hell, it has nothing to do with the royals! It's "Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer leaves for prison term" CHEAP GRIFTERS pic.twitter.com/H9nvPwJvia — Jesús Enrique Rosas – The Body Language Guy (@Knesix) December 5, 2022

Another clip shows reporters chasing after an unseen subject. While the assumption is that they are pursuing one or both of the Sussexes, the footage is apparently from model Katie Price’s recent court trial.

Exclusive: Netflix has used footage of photographers snapping Katie Price outside court in the latest trailer for the Harry and Meghan doc about the British press' 'dirty game'

https://t.co/PMn3Am3Tur — LBC (@LBC) December 5, 2022

The Evening Standard‘s Royal Editor also accused Netflix of deceptive editing, saying footage in the trailer is used to make it look like the press was intruding on the couple with their young son. He said the specific image was taken by an accredited pool photographer whose presence had been approved by Harry and Meghan.

This photograph used by @Netflix and Harry and Meghan to suggest intrusion by the press is a complete travesty. It was taken from a accredited pool at Archbishop Tutu’s residence in Cape Town. Only 3 people were in the accredited position. H & M agreed the position. I was there. pic.twitter.com/nvjznlloLF — Robert Jobson (@theroyaleditor) December 5, 2022

Netflix’s trailer for Harry & Meghan portrays the couple as victims of media machinations. “There’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories,” Prince Harry said. “It’s a dirty game.”

Netflix’s earlier teaser trailer for the docuseries released last week has also faced accusations of dishonest editing.

A shot of photojournalists aiming their cameras at an unseen subject was reportedly taken at the premiere of a Harry Potter movie before the couple had even met.

Harry and Meghan documentary: Paparazzi photo in trailer taken at Harry Potter premiere years before couple met https://t.co/s6UkCZb02w — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 5, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed a production deal with Netflix last year to produce documentaries as well as scripted series. As Breitbart News reported, the teaser is getting trashed on YouTube, garnering more than 100,000 “thumbs down” reactions compared to just 15,000 “thumbs up” in just one day after being uploaded.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com