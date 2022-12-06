Hollywood Carpetbaggers Closing Pitch in Georgia: Smear Herschel Walker as ‘The Least Coherent Human Being to Ever Speak Publicly’

David Ng

Hollywood celebrities are making a last-ditch effort to push incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) over the finish line in Georgia’s runoff election Tuesday. As part of their carpetbag of tricks, they are smearing Trump-backed Republican candidate Herschel Walker as a subliterate dummy who is unable to speak in complete sentences.

Stars including Rob Reiner, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Henry Winkler, Debra Messing, and Comedy Central’s The Daily Show host Trevor Noah all stumped for Warnock this week, with some of them taking mean-spirited digs at Walker.

“The reason you’re pulling your son out of football,” Trevor Noah said, describing Walker, who is a former NFL athlete.

“It’s not about Party … ITS about being able to form a full sentence,” HBO’s Barry star Henry Winkler tweeted.

“Walker is the least coherent human being to ever speak publicly. Literally less fit than my 12 year old for any public office!!” Bravo’s Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi tweeted.

Tuesday’s runoff election will determine the makeup of the Senate, with Democrats already having secured a slim majority during the midterm elections. Polls show the two candidates in a statistical dead heat.

The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah suggested Walker has brain damage due to his time in the NFL.

Rob Reiner tweeted that Walker represents “MAGA Fascism.”

HBO’s Veep star urged Georgia voters to cast their ballots for Warnock.

HBO’s Barry star Henry Winkler joked that Walker is unable to “form a full sentence.”

Bravo’s Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi called Walker “the least coherent human being to ever speak publicly.”

NBC’s Will & Grace star Debra Messing — who recently quit Twitter — stumped for Warnock on Instagram.

ABC’s Lost star Daniel Dae Kim equated Warnock with Martin Luther King, Jr.

Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter also urged Georgia voters to choose Warnock.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

