Hollywood Carpetbaggers Closing Pitch in Georgia: Smear Herschel Walker as ‘The Least Coherent Human Being to Ever Speak Publicly’

Hollywood celebrities are making a last-ditch effort to push incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) over the finish line in Georgia’s runoff election Tuesday. As part of their carpetbag of tricks, they are smearing Trump-backed Republican candidate Herschel Walker as a subliterate dummy who is unable to speak in complete sentences.

Stars including Rob Reiner, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Henry Winkler, Debra Messing, and Comedy Central’s The Daily Show host Trevor Noah all stumped for Warnock this week, with some of them taking mean-spirited digs at Walker.

“The reason you’re pulling your son out of football,” Trevor Noah said, describing Walker, who is a former NFL athlete.

“It’s not about Party … ITS about being able to form a full sentence,” HBO’s Barry star Henry Winkler tweeted.

“Walker is the least coherent human being to ever speak publicly. Literally less fit than my 12 year old for any public office!!” Bravo’s Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi tweeted.

Tuesday’s runoff election will determine the makeup of the Senate, with Democrats already having secured a slim majority during the midterm elections. Polls show the two candidates in a statistical dead heat.

The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah suggested Walker has brain damage due to his time in the NFL.

Herschel Walker explains why he will build Trump's wall, debunks his own argument about the wall, then takes us on a wild ride that somehow involves his dog pic.twitter.com/MIaWTIzZA5 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 1, 2022

Rob Reiner tweeted that Walker represents “MAGA Fascism.”

HBO’s Veep star urged Georgia voters to cast their ballots for Warnock.

It's the last day to vote for @ReverendWarnock in the #GeorgiaRunoff, and it's going to be close! Remember, you are the most powerful messenger for your friends & family. Please take a moment to share the below resource with 3 people you know in Georgia. 👇 https://t.co/MMAfo6LcE7 — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) December 6, 2022

HBO’s Barry star Henry Winkler joked that Walker is unable to “form a full sentence.”

GEORGIA : It’s not about Party … ITS about being able to form a full sentence . VOTE WARNOCK — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) December 5, 2022

Bravo’s Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi called Walker “the least coherent human being to ever speak publicly.”

Walker is the least coherent human being to ever speak publicly. Literally less fit than my 12 year old for any public office!! No offense to Littlehands!! (At least she knows what a pronoun is) https://t.co/4xhHonr7mG — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) December 6, 2022

NBC’s Will & Grace star Debra Messing — who recently quit Twitter — stumped for Warnock on Instagram.

ABC’s Lost star Daniel Dae Kim equated Warnock with Martin Luther King, Jr.

Who could say it better than Dr. King?

Good people of Georgia, it may be grey, but today is your day! #VoteWarnock pic.twitter.com/gD3Bt4BHWZ — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) December 6, 2022

Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter also urged Georgia voters to choose Warnock.

I see my name is trending today so I’m going to take this opportunity to say: 1) @GalGadot and I are part of a great sisterhood and I am so proud of her. No need to choose one Wonder Woman 😉 2) #VoteWarnock! 🍑 — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) December 6, 2022

