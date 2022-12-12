Nolte: Underperformance of Oscar Bait, ‘Wakanda’ Drive Box Office into Dirt

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and a big pile of Oscar bait underperforming, the box office just endured the second worst weekend of this year.

In total, over the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday weekend, the box office collected just $38.3 million, or only a little better than the worst box office weekend of 2022: January’s $35 million.

Naturally, the utterly useless entertainment media are still refusing to tell the truth. Even after Spider-Man: No Way Home and Top Gun: Maverick broke box office records over the past year, these shameless studio suckups are still blaming the pandemic [emphasis original].

This is Deadline‘s take:

What happens when there’s no wide theatrical releases and it’s the holiday season as we emerge from the pandemic? Why, you get the second-lowest box office weekend of the year at an estimated $38.3M, a notch above the Jan. 28-30 frame, when we reached the bottom of the well for 2022 with all movies at $34.87M. Top pic this weekend is, of course, the fifth go-around of Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which made $11.1M. On Friday, the Ryan Coogler movie crossed the four century mark with a running cume of $401.55M.

“As we emerge from the pandemic?”

During this same weekend last year – last freaken year – the box office grossed $40.8 million. And during this same weekend last year, we really were emerging from a pandemic.

So let’s talk about what was different last year…

For starters, Disney released a movie last year that did pretty well at the box office. On this same weekend last year, Encanto — which was released over the 2021 Thanksgiving weekend and did not push innocence-shattering homosexuality on children — earned $10 million, which brought its running total to $72 million.

But this year, the groomers at Disney did release a movie over Thanksgiving that featured homosexuality, and Strange World is now a spectacular bomb that grossed just $3.6 million this weekend for a running total of just $30.4 million.

Last year, Hollywood’s Oscar bait was also performing better.

Although it was still a humiliating flop, Steven Spielberg’s Woke Side Story opened to $10.7 million during this same weekend last year.

This weekend, Spielberg’s The Fabelmans expanded to 973 theaters and earned just $1.18 million, for a humiliating running total of just $7.3 million.

Last year, the Oscar contender House of Gucci, which actually was entertaining and perfectly subtle with its feminist themes, earned $4.1 million to bring its running total to $41 million.

This year, if you total the gross box office receipts for all the Oscar contenders, they barely add up to House of Gucci’s $41 million.

Last year, Ghostbusters: Afterlife — a movie that went out of its way to avoid the woke catastrophe of its disastrous predecessor, Lady Ghostbusters — earned $7.1 million to add to its running total of $112 million.

I think you get the point.

Once again, the problem is NOT a lack of new releases, and it sure isn’t the pandemic.

The problem is that Hollywood’s content sucks, and no one pays to see it.

Look at Wakanda Forever. Here was a masculine franchise starring the late-great Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan. Black Panther was a smash, earning $700 million domestic and another $681 million overseas, and what did Disney do? Feminized the sequel. The result? The box office is cut in half.

Idiots.

All of Hollywood’s problems will disappear if the industry returns to entertainment. That doesn’t mean only laughs, naked boobs, and cartoon violence (not that there’s anything wrong with that). Hollywood has used movies to tell important stories and explore issues for a hundred years without resorting to ham-handed woketardery. Movies like 9 to 5, The China Syndrome, Mississippi Burning, Malcolm X, Philadelphia, Shaft, Norma Rae, Glory, All About Eve, Silence of the Lambs, and a million more managed to say something without being smug lectures.

Idiots.