Woke Country Star Maren Morris Defends Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix Docuseries

Woke country star Maren Morris has come out swinging in defense of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as audiences savage their Netflix docuseries.

Though Morris admits to having not seen the Harry & Meghan docuseries, she senses the Duchess of Sussex has received more hate than she deserves.

“I haven’t watched the Harry/Meghan Netflix series yet, but I do have some questions,” she said in a TikTok video. “This profound hatred and annoyance at Meghan Markle specifically, mostly coming from women, I have to say… It’s unfathomable to me because people are saying a woman should never take a man away from his family. That’s all that this is. Have you seen this family?”

Morris then recalled the time when Prince Edward II abdicated the throne after marrying the American divorcee Wallis Simpson and how Princess Margaret nearly left this Royal Family after she was denied marriage to Peter Townsend over his past divorce.

“I just don’t understand this very specific hatred to Meghan herself. I just don’t. I never have. I can only speak as an American who is fascinated with this stuff, but people have been annoyed by royals or a particular person in the Royal Family for centuries, so we are only living in this time of everything being so front-facing and people getting Netflix documentaries.”

Though Morris acknowledged perhaps Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may one day regret forfeiting their royal duties, she nonetheless felt that people are pinning too much hatred on a single woman.

“This all feels very pointed at one woman as it mostly always has in history,” she concluded.

Morris did not address the fact people’s criticism of the Royal couple largely focuses on their incessant desire to thrust their drama into the public eye while claiming to just want to live in peace. Had they simply left the Royal Family to lead a quiet life somewhere in Commonwealth, few would criticize their decision.

Instead, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the Royal Family and have since used that to make a spectacle of themselves all the while trashing the family they left behind.

As Breitbart News reported, even left-leaning critics have grown tired of the charade and pulled no punches when reviewing the couple’s much-ballyhooed docuseries.

It turns out all the anticipation was for naught, because according to the reviews, Harry & Meghan is a weapons-grade stinker, generating a Rotten Tomatoes critics score of 38% — with critics calling it a”royal pity party” and a “hypocritical attention grab.” Viewers appear to loathe it too, resulting in an even lower audience score of just 15%. The bad reviews are coming from mainstream publications across the political spectrum, signaling a rare moment of bipartisan consensus.

Maren Morris made headlines earlier this year when she publicly attacked Brittany Aldean, wife of country star Jason Aldean, over her condemnation of sex-change surgeries and gender transition procedures for children.