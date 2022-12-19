Nick Cannon: ‘I Don’t Get to Spend Enough Time’ with my 11 Children: ‘Spread Thin’

Television host and rapper Nick Cannon, who is expecting his 12th child, says he feels the “biggest guilt” as a result of not spending enough time with the 11 kids he already has, adding, “I’m just spread thin.”

“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” Cannon said. “One, because I’m constantly working, and, two because I’m just spread thin.”

The TV host, who is currently expecting his 12th child with model Alyssa Scott, made his comments on during a recent episode of Paramount+’s The Check-up with Dr. David Angus.

Cannon very recently celebrated the birth of his 11th child, a daughter, Zeppelin Cannon, with Abby De La Rosa, who also has 18-month-old twin boys, Zion and Zillion, with him.

The television personality also has 11-year-old twin daughters, Monroe and Morrocan, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also has three children with Brittany Bell: 5-year-old son Golden, 19-month-old daughter Powerful, and 2-month-old son Rise.

In September, Cannon also welcomed a daughter, Onyx, with Lanisha Cole. He also has a 5-month-old son, Legendary Love, with Brie Tiesi. He also had a son with Alyssa Scott, Zen, who died of brain cancer last year at 5 months old.

During the episode of The Check-up with Dr. David Angus, Cannon also talked about why he didn’t want Zen to go through chemotherapy after being diagnosed with brain cancer shortly after his birth.

“Seeing your son hooked up to all of those machines — and he had to go for a shunt two or three times, and that was heartbreaking every time — even in that short amount of time, I couldn’t imagine him having to go through chemo,” he said.

Cannon added that he himself had gone through a type of chemotherapy to battle Lupus, and that he “couldn’t imagine” a newborn baby having to go through the same experience.

“I knew how as a full-grown man, that process,” Cannon said. “I wouldn’t even call it pain. It just sucked everything out of you. I couldn’t imagine that on a newborn and what that would do.”

Last month, Cannon disclosed that he pays “a lot more” than $3 million on child support annually, stating, “I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child.”

