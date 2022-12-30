Aerosmith Rocker Steven Tyler Sued for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting a Minor More than 40 Years Ago

Steven Tyler is facing a lawsuit brought by a woman who alleges the Aerosmith rocker engaged in a sexual relationship with her during the 1970s, beginning when she was only 16 years old.

The California lawsuit, which was first reported by Rolling Stone magazine, is taking advantage of a temporary state law waiving the statute of limitations for childhood sexual abuse allegations.

Plaintiff Julia Misley — formerly known as Julia Holcomb — has alleged that Tyler persuaded her mother to grant him guardianship over her when she was 16 years old, which led to her living with him and engaging in a sexual relationship. She has claimed they were together from 1973 until about three years later.

While the suit doesn’t mention Steven Tyler by name, Misely referred to him by name in a press statement subsequently published by her attorneys.

“I want this action to expose an industry that protects celebrity offenders, to cleanse and hold accountable an industry that both exploited and allowed me to be exploited for years, along with so many other naïve and vulnerable kids and adults,” Misely said.

She added:

“The complaint that has been prepared by my legal team recites in legal terms the trajectory of my life from early struggles to exploitation by Steven Tyler, the music industry, my escape from that world, my recovery and transformation, my restoration of spirit through faith, the building of a family and the rebuilding of my life. The complaint also recites how Tyler, for profit and more fame, retraumatized me and my family. I am grateful for this new opportunity to take action and be heard.”

Misley said her recovery was due in large part to her Catholic faith.

Her legal team is taking advantage of California Assembly Bill 218, which temporarily set aside the statute of limitations for child sexual assault accusations. The law, which was signed in 2019, opened a three-year window for victims and is set to expire at the end of this year.

