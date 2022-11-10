Nolte: #MeToo Gestapo Targets Warren Beatty with 49-Year-Old Accusation

The #MeToo Gestapo is targeting Oscar-winner Warren Beatty over a 49-year-old accusation.

Kristina Charlotte Hirsch filed a lawsuit against Beatty this week seeking damages with the claim Beatty “used his role, status, and power as a well-known Hollywood Star to gain access to, groom, manipulate, exploit, and coerce sexual contact from her over the course of several months.”

She says this happened in 1973 when she was only 14 years old and Beatty was 35:

Beatty, now 85, allegedly invited Hirsch over to his hotel and on car rides to spend time together where he offered to help her with her homework and also brought up losing her virginity multiple times, the suit says. Hirsch was “thrilled” that the actor was into her and believed that she was “in a romantic relationship with a movie star,” according to the suit. In the time they spent together, Beatty “used his position and status as an adult and a Hollywood movie star to coerce sexual contact with Plaintiff on multiple occasions, including oral sex, simulated sex and finally coerced sexual intercourse with the minor child.”

Help her with her homework.

Hirsch is seeking “exemplary and punitive damages for psychological, mental and emotional distress” and says she still suffers from “issues of trust and control.”

This is what happens when you remove the statute of limitations, which is what the fascists in California have done. These days, a woman can come out of nowhere and hurl rocks at an 85-year-old man with a wife and children, knowing it’s impossible for him to have any kind of due process.

It’s no secret that until he decided to settle down and marry actress Annette Bening, Beatty was a famous Hollywood swordsman. There are estimates he slept with up to 10,000 different women.

Beatty didn’t marry Bening until he was 55 years old. Beatty was a star for 30 years before he settled down. All those women. All those decades. Not one complaint of inappropriate behavior. But here we go…

Yes, the rights of the victim matter. But the rights of the accused are even more important because the accused stands to lose everything… his freedom, his name, his reputation, his career, and his legacy.

Beatty’s freedom is not at stake here, but the rest is on the table. The allegation is already all over his Wikipedia page. This is why due process is so important. This is why a statute of limitations is so important. How can anyone disprove something that happened a half-century ago? The fact that this is allowed to happen 50 years after the fact in a constitutional democracy is outrageous. How can anyone prove a negative from a half-century ago? Memories fade, people die, evidence disappears…

I’m only 56 years old and misremember things all the time.

We all know what happens next. More women pour out of the woodwork to win a piece of that sweet pie as an 85-year-old man has everything he’s worked for burned to the ground. While his family, his kids, watch it burn and can do nothing about it.

Alan Dershowitz was dragged through seven years of hell over a false accusation. Spotless reputation, 84 years old, and slimed without a shred of evidence other than she said.

As always, I reserve the right to change my opinion with new information, but as it stands now, this whole thing is un-American and it sucks.

