Disney Asks Theme Park Visitors to ‘Treat Others with Respect’ Following Massive Magic Kingdom Slugfest

The happiest place on Earth has turned into a dangerous neighborhood.

The Walt Disney Co. has posted online notices asking visitors to its theme parks to “treat others with respect” and to show each other “compassion” in the wake of series of brawls that have gone viral, including the massive Magic Kingdom slugfest in July.

Disney posted the warning notices on its sites for Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland in Anaheim.

“We ask all who come to this happy place to treat others with respect, kindness, and compassion,” the notice sections state. Visitors can be asked to leave if they “fail to comply” with park rules.

As Breitbart News reported in July, a massive fight broke out at the Magic Kingdom in Disney World between two families. Captured on video, the Jerry Springer-like incident — which took place in Fantasyland — appeared to involve two families throwing punches and dragging each other on the ground while shouting profanity.

The slugfest quickly went viral, creating a publicity nightmare for Disney.

Other fights have broken out this year in both Disney World and Disneyland. As reported by multiple outlets, there have been recent physical brawls and shouting matches at the Orlando park, while a fight erupted at the “Fantasmic” show at Disneyland in May.

VIDEO: Fight Breaks Out While Crowds Wait for ‘Fantasmic!’ at Disneylandhttps://t.co/58v5iyjj1r pic.twitter.com/055ZOX4JqA — Disneyland News Today (@dlnt) May 30, 2022

The Orange County Register reported that visitors have been removed from Disneyland or issued citations for violent behavior in recent months.

Disney, whose stock is on track for its worst performance since 1974, has experienced a blitz of bad news this year, including weak profitability that prompted the firing of CEO Bob Chapek and the return of former CEO Bob Iger.

Disney also picked an ill-advised fight with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over the state’s anti-grooming Parental Rights in Education Law. The company has increasingly embraced radical LGBTQ activism and has incorporated transgender ideology into its entertainment for children.

Disney shares are down more than 40 percent so far this year.

