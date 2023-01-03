Reno Mayor: Jeremy Renner Was Helping Stranded Motorist at Time of Accident

Jan. 3 (UPI) — Film and TV star Jeremy Renner was helping a stranded motorist when he was seriously injured by his own snow plow on New Year’s Day, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said.

“He was helping someone stranded in the snow,” Schieve told the Reno Gazette Journal Monday night.

“He is always helping others,” she said. “He’s always calling and saying, ‘Hey Mayor, what do you need?'”

Schieve added the 51-year-old Hawkeye and Mayor of Kingstown star doesn’t usually publicize his good deeds.

Renner was hospitalized in critical but stable condition in an intensive care unit Sunday morning after he suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in the incident near his home on Mt. Rose Highway, about 25 minutes from downtown Reno.

His representative said hours later that he had undergone surgery.

Renner’s Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo showed his support for Renner on Instagram.

“Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery,” Ruffalo said. “Please send healing goodness his way.”

The actor is also known for his roles in Wind River, The Hurt Locker, and American Hustle. He has a nine-year-old daughter.