Mexican Pop Singer Gloria Trevi Hit with Lawsuit Alleging Teen Grooming for Her Producer, Thanks to Temporary CA Sex Abuse Law

Mexican pop singer Gloria Trevi is facing a civil lawsuit in Los Angeles that revives allegations first publicly aired almost 20 years ago she procured underage girls for the sexual gratification of her ex-producer Sergio Andrade.

The action is made possible thanks to a temporary California law known as Assembly Bill 218, which sets aside the statute of limitations for child sexual assault accusations.

The enabling legislation, signed in 2019, opened a three-year window for victims and expired on December 31, 2022.

As Breitbart News reported, the law has opened the door to a slew of high profile lawsuits, including one against Aerosmith rocker Steven Tyler and another against actor-director Warren Beatty.

The two stars of Franco Zeffirelli’s acclaimed 1968 movie version of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet are also suing Paramount over the film’s nude scene, claiming it constitutes child sexual exploitation since they were both minors during the production.

Variety reports the Trevi case is built around allegations from two Jane Does claim Trevi, now 54, and Andrade used their “role, status, and power” to initiate sexual contact with them over several years when they were just 13 and 15 years old respectively, with much of the abuse happening in Los Angeles County.

The report sets out the filing introduces the two Jane Does as “survivors of childhood sexual abuse, sexual battery, assault, molestation, and abuse” at the hands of the defendants.

It further states they’ve suffered “substantial emotional distress, anxiety, nervousness, anger and fear” as a result of the abuse.

The 30-page lawsuit, a civil case viewed by Variety, and originally reported on Wednesday by Rolling Stone, was filed in Los Angeles on Dec. 30. The outlet further states:

The filings do not exclusively use Trevi or Andrade’s names, and instead anonymously identify them as Jane Doe defendants, but their participation is obvious based on the descriptions and the matching chronology of tours and album releases: Trevi is described as a “famous and popular pop star, and one of the most highly compensated female artists in Latin America” and Andrade is described as “one of the most successful music producers in Mexico.”

Representatives for Trevi reportedly did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comments on the still untested assertions.

The filing narrowly met the deadline for California’s Child Victims Act, which temporarily suspended the statute of limitations for childhood sexual abuse claims for three years.

In the 1990s, Trevi and Andrade were similarly accused of corrupting and abusing minors.

She served four years in prison in connection to the scandal until her conviction was overturned in 2004.